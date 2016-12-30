Flowers, Bulls plant Gamecocks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- South Florida's Quinton Flowers says there were a lot of big-name college football programs that thought he could be a star player. As a running back. Or maybe as a safety.

But Flowers knew he could be a great quarterback. And Thursday in the Birmingham Bowl against an SEC team, he proved it once again.

Flowers ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more -- including what proved to be the winner in overtime -- to help South Florida beat South Carolina 46-39.

"A lot of big schools didn't give me a chance," Flowers said. "A lot of big schools wanted me to play a different position. But South Florida was the place that loved me, cared about me and wanted me to be their quarterback."

Flowers said South Carolina Coach Will Muschamp -- who was then at Florida -- was among the coaches who wanted him to switch positions. Muschamp got an up-close look at Flowers' quarterback skills Thursday.

"He's an outstanding athlete," Muschamp said.

South Florida (11-2) squandered a 39-21 lead in the second half, but recovered for its school-record 11th victory. Flowers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime, finding Elkanah Dillon in the end zone.

South Carolina's overtime drive ended after Jake Bentley was sacked by Mike Love on fourth down. Bentley fumbled and Khalid McGee recovered to end the game.

It was a sweet ending for a South Florida program that has had plenty of upheaval during December. Coach Willie Taggart left for Oregon after the regular season and former Texas coach Charlie Strong was hired a few days later.

But the Bulls, who played Thursday under interim coach T.J. Weist, pushed aside the distractions and finished their season with another victory.

"The bottom line is we finished this game off strong. We finished it right," Weist said. "We came through in the end."

Flowers, who was selected the game's Most Valuable Player, completed 23 of 32 passes for 261 yards and ran for 105 yards on 21 carries.

The Bulls controlled the game for most of the afternoon, but the Gamecocks (6-7) rallied to tie it at 39-39 with 1:11 remaining on A.J. Turner's 1-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion.

Bentley completed 32 of 43 passes for 390 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Deebo Samuel caught 14 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

South Florida 15 14 10 0 7 -- 46

South Carolina 0 14 10 15 0 -- 39

First Quarter

USF--Flowers 4 run (Wilcox pass from Kean), 10:25

USF--Flowers 4 run (Behr kick), 10:25

Second Quarter

SC--Hurst 25 pass from Bentley (Fry kick), 14:02

USF--Flowers 1 run (Behr kick), 10:40

SC--Samuel 3 pass from Bentley (Fry kick), 1:12

USF--D.Johnson 37 pass from Flowers (Behr kick), :07

Third Quarter

SC--Samuel 4 run (Fry kick), 11:55

USF--FG Behr 21, 8:07

USF--Fullwood 47 interception return (Behr kick), 7:06

SC--FG Fry 43, :22

Fourth Quarter

SC--B.Edwards 9 pass from Bentley (Fry kick), 9:41

SC--Turner 1 run (Hurst pass from Bentley), 1:11

First Overtime

USF--Dillon 25 pass from Flowers (Behr kick), :00

Attendance--31,229.

USF SC

First downs 24 27

Rushes-yards 48-208 34-91

Passing 261 390

Comp-Att-Int 23-32-1 32-43-2

Return Yards 104 145

Punts-Avg. 4-29.5 2-43.0

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 4-3

Penalties-Yards 5-50 3-35

Time of Possession 29:14 30:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--South Florida, Flowers 21-105, M.Mack 13-50, D.Johnson 11-27, Adams 3-26. South Carolina, Dowdle 12-50, Turner 10-49, Samuel 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 3), Bentley 10-(minus 9).

PASSING--South Florida, Flowers 23-32-1-261. South Carolina, Bentley 32-43-2-390.

RECEIVING--South Florida, Adams 7-67, D.Johnson 6-95, McCants 4-25, Dillon 2-35, M.Mack 2-12, Valdes-Scantling 1-14, Wilcox 1-13. South Carolina, Samuel 14-190, Hurst 6-86, B.Edwards 6-71, Turner 3-23, Dowdle 1-8, Crosby 1-7, Banks 1-5.

ALAMO BOWL

OSU routs Colorado

SAN ANTONIO -- Mason Rudolph passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State's defense smothered No. 10 Colorado in a 38-8 Alamo Bowl victory that gave the Cowboys their fifth 10-victory season in seven years.

James Washington caught nine passes for 171 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the third quarter with an apparent hand injury. Rudolph and Washington have already announced they will return for their senior seasons, putting the Cowboys (10-3) among the favorites to win the Big 12.

Rudolph even set up Oklahoma State's first touchdown when he caught a throw-back pass for 24 yards. His 5-yard TD pass to Washington made it 17-0 in the second quarter. Rudolph had scoring throws to Blake Jarwin and Jhajuan Seales in the third to make it 31-0.

Colorado's best season in more than a decade -- dubbed "The Rise" -- ended with a thud: consecutive losses in the Pac-12 title game and the program's first bowl appearance since 2007.

Thrust into the play-calling role for the bowl game, Colorado's safeties coach Joe Tumpkin had a tall order in trying to keep up with Oklahoma State's head coach and offensive guru Mike Gundy. The Buffaloes were solid in the first half but had no answer for Washington, who easily beat All-Pac-12 cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on several catches. The defense eventually gave out in the second as the Cowboys piled on the points.

Sefo Liufau passed for 195 yards and ran for a touchdown for the Buffaloes (10-4), but was sidelined for part of the second and third quarters after limping off after a sack.

Oklahoma St. 3 14 14 7 -- 38

Colorado 0 0 0 8 -- 8

First Quarter

OKS--FG Grogan 28, 10:17

Second Quarter

OKS--Carson 10 run (Grogan kick), 11:15

OKS--Washington 5 pass from Rudolph (Grogan kick), 7:00

Third Quarter

OKS--Jarwin 6 pass from Rudolph (Grogan kick), 5:42

OKS--Seales 23 pass from Rudolph (Grogan kick), :05

Fourth Quarter

COL--Liufau 6 run (Lindsay pass from Liufau), 5:28

OKS--J.Hill 37 run (Grogan kick), 3:44

Attendance--59,815.

OKS COL

First downs 24 19

Rushes-yards 41-189 29-62

Passing 338 256

Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 22-38-1

Return Yards 6 64

Punts-Avg. 4-47.75 6-41.33

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0

Penalties-Yards 5-42 5-35

Time of Possession 32:24 27:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Oklahoma St., J.Hill 19-100, Carson 11-61, B.Sanders 2-11, Rudolph 4-7, Childs 4-7, Seales 1-3. Colorado, Lindsay 14-63, MacIntyre 1-1, Montez 1-0, Liufau 13-(minus 2).

PASSING--Oklahoma St., Carson 1-1-0-24, Rudolph 22-32-0-314. Colorado, Montez 4-9-1-61, Liufau 18-29-0-195.

RECEIVING--Oklahoma St., Washington 9-171, McCleskey 4-50, Seales 3-43, Hays 3-19, Jarwin 2-20, Rudolph 1-24, Lacy 1-11. Colorado, Lindsay 6-103, Fields 4-38, Bobo 3-25, Ross 3-22, Walker 2-23, MacIntyre 2-22, S.Irwin 1-15, Lee 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Oklahoma St., Grogan 25. Colorado, Graham 47.

Sports on 12/30/2016