Gunfire, pursuit detailed by police

Sherwood police released a report Thursday that provides new information on an officer-involved shooting last week.

Police said patrolman Todd Abbott, a four-year veteran of the department, shot Jose Burgos during a low-speed vehicle chase through a housing subdivision north of East Kiehl Avenue the morning of Dec. 21.

According to the report, police received numerous 911 calls reporting that Burgos had been in a "fight" with a woman, identified as Valerie Elizondo, in the area of East Woodruff Avenue and Whitewood Drive. Abbot responded to the area shortly before 10 a.m. and found Elizondo, 22, walking in the street and Burgos following her in a silver car.

Burgos reportedly "sped off" when Abbott tried to speak to him. Elizondo then shouted that the car was stolen.

Police said Abbot and another officer chased Burgos west on East Woodruff Drive to Arkansas 107, where Burgos turned north and traveled onto Reeves Road, a dead-end street, and briefly stopped. Abbott then pulled out his gun and tried to force Burgos out of the car.

"Burgos then turned the vehicle and proceeded forward, striking officer Abbott in the left leg," the report states. "Officer Abbott then fired a single shot into the windshield and struck Burgos in the upper torso. Burgos continued to drive away and then turned right and struck the front of officer Abbott's patrol car."

Police said two other officers joined the chase as Burgos drove back to where the pursuit began at East Woodruff Avenue and Whitewood Avenue. Burgos continued east onto Walker Creek Drive, which was was blocked by construction equipment, according to the report. That's where police arrested Burgos.

Witnesses said a bloodied Burgos got out of the car and fell to the ground holding his chest.

Burgos was hospitalized until Saturday. He was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing, second-degree battery, felony theft of property, third-degree domestic battery and several traffic violations.

Police reported that Abbott suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, in accordance with department policy.

The police report released Thursday offers new information on the case, but some details, such as the relationship between Elizondo and Burgos, have not been made public by the department. Police also haven't released certain details of the chase, including its speed and the make and model of the stolen car.

Police spokesman Markus Peters has described the chase several times as "low-speed." He said Thursday that he did not have further information on the case.

"We're not releasing anything other than the report at the moment," he said. "But it was low-speed, that's for sure."

Peters said an investigation is ongoing.

Burgos was identified as a 29-year-old Texas resident in previous reports. The Pulaski County jail website lists his age as 26 and his address as 2011 Belt St. in Jonesboro.

Burgos was being held at the jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

