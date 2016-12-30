Happy new Google!

It's over the top to say we are what we search on the Internet. But certainly we are interested in whatever we search for.

The intersection of hundreds of millions of Americans and the countless words, terms, phrases and strings they type into Internet queries creates a synthesis revealing just how many tools Web browsers have replaced in our society. People use the Internet as a phone book and an encyclopedia and a dictionary and an atlas and, as the popularity of online editions everywhere confirms, as a newspaper.

Through Internet searches people check the weather, seek out bargains and compare prices, get directions (and travel times), see what time a restaurant or store closes, and read reviews on anything from products to hotels to dining to doctors.

In an example of incredible irony, we routinely utilize a sophisticated global technology network to look up showtimes at our neighborhood movie theater.

The undisputed champion of search engines is the company whose name is a misspelled play on the enormous mathematical number "googol," which is the numeral one followed by 100 zeros.

Google Inc. has only been around some 18 years now, but the brand is so ingrained into the Internet lexicon that its logo might as well be a search button.

Not only does Google handle trillions of searches each year, but since 2001 it has published a tally of most searched and highest trending words called "The Year in Search."

"Trending" is a relative measurement--it's a better indicator than sheer numbers, because terms like "weather" and "news" and branded words like "Yahoo" get perennially huge counts. Trending numbers show spikes of search activity that reflect sustained interest within a defined period of time, in contrast to previous search popularity.

The series of annual search reports is a fascinating study, and each year's lists say a lot about what's on our collective national mind, and what's dominating our attention and conversations.

Back in 2001, four of the top 10 trending searches directly referenced terrorism: World Trade Center, anthrax, Osama bin Laden and Taliban.

This year politics figured prominently, with Trump, election and Hillary Clinton rounding out the top 10. Globally, no person was searched more often than Donald Trump.

At the very top of the overall list this year, however, was the word "Powerball," a clear nod to just how many Americans were hanging hopes on getting a piece of its record-setting $1.6 billion prize.

Sorting through the maze of data in Google Trends is perhaps the purest way to take the nation's temperature about this issue or that. People search Google under a cloak of Internet anonymity, so there's complete candor in what they type in.

Take the election: it's interesting to look at how searches for the presidential candidates trended in certain states, where Google conveniently sorts its queries by metro areas and cities.

In tightly contested Michigan, for instance, queries for both Trump and Clinton surged and spiked in the days leading up to Nov. 6. But the interest in each varied by region within the state. When overlaid against the electoral map of Michigan, correlations between voters and searches materialize. Trump's highest search popularity was in Oakland county, which he lost--but not by much. Perhaps his campaigning prompted undecideds to do online searches. Fine-tooth-comb analysts are undoubtedly scouring such data links, not only in Michigan but everywhere.

Google also couples related topics and queries with searches, so we know that Michiganders who searched Hillary Clinton also searched stuff like Bernie Sanders, Benghazi attack, and epileptic seizure.

The top related topics for Trump searchers centered more around humor, including comedians Stephen Colbert and John Oliver, and actor Alec Baldwin, whose Saturday Night Live portrayal of The Donald is LOL hilarious.

Again, researchers will parse it all and derive insights that may or may not prove reliable.

Guessing next year's most searched words might be a good New Year's Eve parlor game. Make a time capsule of sorts, and keep it till the next New Year's Eve and see if anyone was clairvoyant enough to even come close.

Chances are, nobody remembers last year's most popular search word on Google: Lamar Odom, an NBA star and now-former Kardashian in-law who achieved notoriety for being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel last October.

Grandparents Day

The date selected to honor grandparents with a national holiday is officially the first Sunday after Labor Day. You probably missed it, and so did I.

I've long been in favor of moving the holiday honoring grandparents to coincide with the Yuletide season, which is an especially merry time for grandparents, and grandchildren.

As a tribute to my paternal grandmother Edith Kelley, who joined the centenarian club yesterday, I'm again suggesting that National Grandparents Day be relocated to December. The first Friday after Christmas might be fitting, to fill that void following the tremendous buildup to Dec. 25.

The week prior to the New Year is often a time of retrospection, and tapping into grandparents' legacy and heritage is a great frame of reference for looking ahead and crafting resolutions.

Happy New Year!

------------v------------

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.

Editorial on 12/30/2016