High school roundups

Boys

BILL FRYE INVITATIONAL

LAMAR 71, WEST FORK 52

Behind 20 points from senior Christian Beeman, the Warriors (10-2) defeated the Tigers in the semifinals of the Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield.

Lamar had four other players score 12 or more points, including 16 from Zederick Lee and 12 each from Albert Boyce, Braydon Grace and Porter Anderson.

NEOSHO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

MAUMELLE 67,

WEST MEMPHIS 56

Junior guard Patrick Green hit all five of his three-point attempts and finished with a game-high 23 points, and the Hornets (10-1) knocked off the previously unbeaten Blue Devils in the semifinals of the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic.

Green scored 16 of his points in the first half as Maumelle held a 29-28 halftime lead. He was 9 of 13 from the floor for the game.

The teams were tied 53-53 during the fourth quarter, but the Hornets ended the game by scoring 14 of the game’s final 17 points.

Senior guard Tremont Robinson added 15 points and senior guard Lindsey Rice had 12 points. Ibrahim Ali, a 6-10 senior center, had 9 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 points, all in the second half.

West Memphis (10-1) 6-5 freshman Chris Moore led his team with 14 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Kelsey Hubbard came off the bench to score 11 points.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 71,

KANSAS CITY RUSKIN 64

Sophomore guard Collin Moore scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half as the Charging Wildcats rolled past the Golden Eagles (4-7).

North Little Rock (9-4) will play Dekaney High School of Spring, Texas, in today’s fifth-place game.

Moore was 8 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Senior guard Jarvis Ricks hit 3 three-pointers and finished with 17 points. Senior guard Des Duckworth was good for 11.

The teams were tied at 20-20 a minute into the second quarter, but North Little Rock scored 17 of the next 21 points to take control of the game.

VAN BUREN 58,

NEOSHO (MO.) 47

Senior forward Beau Beckner scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Pointers (6-5) rallied for a consolation-round victory over the host team. Sophomore K.J. Stewart added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Van Buren, which trailed 23-21 at the half. Sophomore guard Kendrix Pressley scored 12 points and had eight rebounds for the Pointers.

Van Buren scored 38 points in the lane and had 18 second-chance points. Neosho (7-3) was led by senior guard Connor Johnson’s 12 points.

EAST NEWTON (MO.) 67,

CEDAR RIDGE 51

Junior guard Dustin McDermott scored 22 points as the Patriots (2-10) defeated the Timberwolves (1-10) in a consolation-round game.

Sophomore guard Carson Boyett came off the bench to hit five three-pointers to lead Cedar Ridge. Junior guard Cody Smart added 13 points, and senior guard Ethan Ballard scored 11 for the Timberwolves.

WHATABURGER CLASSIC

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 54,

KILLEEN SHOEMAKER 48

Arkansas signee Khalil Garland scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out 5 assists as the Patriots (9-2) knocked off the Wolves (9-7) in the second round of the Whataburger Classic in Fort Worth.

C.J. White added 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Javon Franklin collected 10 rebounds, and Rod Terry had 9 points and 3 assists.

DENTON (TEXAS) GUYER 74

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 63

Despite 21 points and 10 rebounds from Javon Franklin, the Patriots (9-3) suffered a loss in the Whataburger semifinals to the Wildcats (13-3).

Franklin also had 3 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocked shots in the loss. Arkansas signee Khalil Garland added 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. C.J. White added 10 points and four assists.

SPA CITY CLASSIC

PULASKI ACADEMY 61,

ESTEM 47

Junior Tra Johnson scored 27 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, made 4 steals and blocked 2 shots as the Bruins (4-5) earned a victory over the Mets in the fifth-place game.

Junior center Amir Mahmoud added 10 points, and Isiah Woods handed out seven assists for Pulaski Academy.

Jaren Richards led the Mets (10-7) with 19 points while Ben Weaver chipped in 12 points.

ARKANSAS BAIL BONDS

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 57,

MOUNTAIN HOME 50

Will Siktowski scored 18 points in leading the Southerners (12-1) to a victory over the Bombers (3-8) in the championship game.

COKE CLASSIC

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 72,

EL DORADO 66

Senior guard Tevin Brewer led the Grizzlies with 29 points while holding off the Wildcats (10-2) in the semifinals of the Coke Classic at Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Junior Isaiah Joe added 19 for Northside, which led by as many as 19 in the second half. El Dorado senior guard Czar Perry scored 23 while Arkansas signee Daniel Gafford added 17 points.

LITTLE ROCK HALL 59,

JOE T. ROBINSON 54

Senior Tyre Tillman led the Warriors (7-3) with 14 points in a come-from-behind victory over the Senators in a consolation-round game.

Seniors Issac Beal and Grant Jackson added 11 points each for Hall, which trailed 30-29 at the half. Robinson senior Trey Rouse led all players with 22 points.

GOLDFISH CLASSIC

STUTTGART 82, CARLISLE 48

Ken Johnson was good for 20 points as the Ricebirds (7-2) defeated the Bison in the third-place game. David Walker added 13 for Stuttgart, which led 47-20 at the half.

BEEBE HOLIDAY

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 61,

HARDING ACADEMY 43

Sophomore guard Justice Hill topped all scorers with 24 points as the Warriors (8-2) routed the Wildcats in a semifinal game. Brady Palmer scored 17 points for Harding Academy, which trailed 27-17 at the half.

BANK OF THE OZARKS

CLASSIC

HUNTSVILLE 57, PARIS 51

Senior guard Alex Pemberton put in 25 points as Huntsville (13-1) defeated Paris in a semifinal game.

Senior Talik Robinson scored 14 to lead Paris (10-2).

Girls

NAPLES HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT

WEST CAMPUS (CALIF.) 58,

CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 51

Senior guard Namiko Adams scored 21 points and the Lady Warriors (7-3) overcame a 38-37 deficit after three quarters to knock off the Lady Mustangs in the semifinals of the Naples (Fla.) Holiday Shootout. Junior Christyn Williams scored 22 points to lead CAC (11-2).

CAC plays Westlake, Ga., in today’s third-place game.

NEOSHO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

VAN BUREN 57,

ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 27

Senior guard Lani Snowden hit 5 of 8 three-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Lady Pointers (8-3) defeated the Lady Irish in the semifinals of the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic.

Van Buren built a 29-15 halftime advantage and also picked up 16 points from junior guard Jamilyn Kinney.

SANDRA MEADOWS CLASSIC

CONWAY 64,

DESOTO (TEXAS) 54

Senior guard Jacie Higgins connected on 3 three-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points as the Lady Wampus Cats defeated DeSoto, Texas, in the second round of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas.

Conway (12-2) also picked up 13 points from Asiyha Smith, 12 from Savannah Lowe and 10 from Fut’ra Banks. Conway led 19-11 after one quarter and 32-25 at the half.

FAYETTEVILLE 78,

BEAUMONT (TEXAS) OZEN 38

Freshman Sasha Goforth and senior Ashley Breathitt each scored 13 points as the Lady Bulldogs (12-2) defeated the Lady Panthers (9-4) in the second round. Fayetteville jumped out to a 27-8 lead after one quarter.

FAYETTEVILLE 48,

INCARNATE WORD 46

Senior Lauren Holmes led the Lady Bulldogs (13-2) with 12 points in a victory over Incarnate Word of San Antonio in the third round.

Senior Ashley Breathitt added 11 points and freshman Sasha Goforth 10 for Fayetteville, which held off Incarnate Word’s late rally.

Fayetteville plays Duncanville in today’s semifinals.

McEACHERN 66,

CONWAY 59

McEachern of Powder Springs, Ga., held off a Conway rally in third-round action.

McEachern led 38-22 at the half and 51-34 after three quarters before the Lady Wampus Cats made the game close in the final eight minutes.

Jacie Higgins scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead Conway. Fut’ra Banks added 13 points and Savannah Lowe 10.

NEOSHO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

FORREST CITY 50,

CEDAR RIDGE 18

Sophomore Kourtney Blanchett and junior Tatyana Norment combined for 27 points as the Lady Mustangs (3-9) decked the Lady Timberwolves (0-12) in the consolation bracket of the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic.

Forrest City will play Bentonville for the fifth-place trophy today.

Blanchett scored 14 points and Norment 13 for Forrest City, which held Cedar Ridge to eight points in the second half.

ARKANSAS BAIL BONDS

WATSON CHAPEL 62,

PARAGOULD 36

Seniors Cayla Trotter and Peyton Martin and junior Jerica Bell all scored 17 points, and the Lady Wildcats (12-2) jumped out to a 33-20 halftime advantage on their way to a championship game victory over the Lady Rams (8-5) in Mountain Home.

MOUNTAIN HOME 47,

GREENWOOD 40

Junior guard Hannah Pfeifer led the Lady Bombers (7-7) with 24 points in a victory over the Lady Bulldogs (8-7) in the third-place game.

FARMINGTON 55,

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 28

Sophomore Madisyn Pense paced the Lady Cardinals (10-3) with 20 points in a victory over the Lady Southerners (5-8) in the fifth-place game.

Senior Kessie Jenkins led Southside with 14 points.

HEBER SPRINGS CLASSIC

STAR CITY 42, SHERIDAN 22

Sara-Jane Linsy led the Lady Bulldogs (13-2) with 14 points in a victory over the Lady Jackets in a semifinal game.

Anna Wynn added 13 points for Star City, which led 25-10 at the half.