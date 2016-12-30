Hogs: At first you see them, then you don't

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Oh, that dreaded 24-point mark.

One month ago Arkansas led Missouri 24-7 at the half and lost.

Thursday night the Razorbacks dominated the first half and led 24-0 at Bank of America Stadium.

But with 4:18 to play in the third quarter it was 24-14 and it would get worse as the Virginia Tech Hokies had grabbed all the momentum after a fumble and interception by Arkansas to open the second.

History hiccuped again. Another Austin Allen interception and a touchdown pass by Jerod Evans made it 24-21 and misery was suddenly wearing the grass-stained white uniforms of the Razorbacks.

Virginia Tech made a huge adjustment at the half, the Hogs couldn't answer, and the Hokies won the game 35-24.

The Hokies spent the first half selling out to stop the Razorbacks running attack, then went after Allen in the second half, flushing him out of the pocket and forcing him to scramble or throw on the run. They covered receivers like victory depended on it, and it did.

Allen passed for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns on 13-of-16 passing in the first half. He looked like the second coming of Peyton Manning.

In the second half, Allen was sacked six times as protection crumbled. Combine that with turnovers and a ton of penalties and it was just ugly on ugly. It is impossible to get first downs when you are going backward or on your backside.

Arkansas defense had no answers for the Hokies offense either, as they raced up and down the field. Virginia Tech finally took a 28-24 lead with 12:03 remaining in the fourth quarter after a 10-play, 76-yard drive, twice converting on third-and-long situations.

It had been speculated for weeks that Virginia Tech, which won the Coastal Division of the ACC and played Clemson off its feet in the conference championship game, felt it deserved a better bowl.

It looked that way in the first half.

The Hogs played like their hair was on fire; the Hokies were uninspired and at times a little dirty.

But then came that halftime break when the Hokies made adjustments, shook off any signs of a Belk Bowl hangover and owned the final two quarters.

The Hogs went sack, penalty, 7-yard pass and interception to set up an 8-yard Hokies touchdown drive for 35 unanswered points, and the difference of two halves had never been more obvious.

OK, it was a crazy first half anyway.

It was almost a tossup as to who looked more confused in the early going, Virginia Tech or the officials.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema made the officiating crew look like it was from Refs R Us late in the first half after the crew from the Big 12 (go figure) declared a muffed Arkansas punt was Virginia Tech's ball.

Then Bielema, who evidently could sell ice makers to Eskimos, got in the ear of the officials. His filibuster went on and on while seemingly falling on uncomprehending ears of the head official.

The back judge finally stepped forward and explained it in a way that everyone seemed to understand.

There had been an inadvertent whistle when the ball was fumbled, but before that a Tech player had held, and so it was Arkansas ball but the whole thing was going to be reviewed first.

Which didn't take long -- how do you review an inadvertent whistle? -- and the Hogs got the ball back.

Arkansas went three and out but forced the Hokies to try a 48-yard field goal that was wide right, and after two very long hours the first half ended with the Razorbacks leading Tech 24-0.

In the second half it was all Virginia Tech, which started slow but finished fast and furious.

