Home Movies

Snowden,

directed by Oliver Stone

(R, 2 hours, 14 minutes)

A nuanced performance by the always watchable Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Don Jon, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception) suits the mood of Snowden, a quietly intimate and supportive bio-pic of the world's best-known whistleblower.

The story, for those who might have moved on since 2013, concerns a brilliant National Security Agency contract analyst who feels compelled to copy and expose the agency's illegal surveillance of American citizens and foreign contacts to journalists huddled in a Hong Kong hotel room. His astounding revelations result in espionage charges that force him to seek asylum in Russia.

Director Oliver Stone (Platoon, JFK, Wall Street) makes no bones about the fact that he is totally on Snowden's side in his methodical depiction of a man he sees as an idealist whose disillusionment turns him into a persecuted American hero. With Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto, Tom Wilkinson, Rhys Ifans, Shailene Woodley.

American Honey (R, 2 hours, 42 minutes) Intriguingly unconventional but far too long, this road-trip drama follows adolescent Star (Sasha Lane) as she leaves her troubled home and joins a traveling teenage sales crew selling magazine subscriptions door-to-door across the Midwest, with unexpected results. With Shia LaBeouf, Riley Keough; directed by Andrea Arnold.

Dog Eat Dog (1 hour, 35 minutes) A bloody crime thriller with first-rate performances, Dog Eat Dog concerns three hard-core convicted criminals who find adjusting to civilian life after their release from prison more difficult than they could have imagined. So maybe one last job might be the key to earning them the freedom they really want? Right. With Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Matthew Cook; directed by Paul Schrader.

The Dressmaker (R, 1 hour, 58 minutes) An offbeat, original and occasionally over-the-top drama in which talented and creative Tilly Dunnage (Kate Winslet) decides to leave her successful career as a dressmaker in the world of couture Parisian fashion and go home to the remote Australian outback to reconcile with her odd mother Molly (Judy Davis). While there, she figures it's as good a time as any to take revenge on the women of the town who treated her badly when she was growing up. With Liam Hemsworth, Hugo Weaving, Sarah Snook; directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse.

When the Bough Breaks (PG-13, 1 hour, 37 minutes) Heartily disliked and ridiculed by fans and critics, this limp, illogical and suspense-free thriller concerns John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall), who, desperate for a child, hire a seemingly perfect surrogate. As you might expect, she's not what she seems, being a bit on the obsessive side. Results are predictable. With Romany Malco, Theo Rossi, Michael K. Williams; directed by Jon Cassar.

In a Valley of Violence (R, 1 hour, 44 minutes) A lowbrow, shallow but occasionally funny Western parody that follows a drifter and his dog as they cut through a big valley in a desert on their way to Mexico. That's where they encounter a tensely troubled mining town that's almost -- but not quite -- abandoned. With Ethan Hawke, John Travolta, Taissa Farmiga, Larry Fessenden, James Ransone; directed by Ti West.

MovieStyle on 12/30/2016