Happy birthday. They love you. Just let them. You'll be showered with affectionate gestures through the first part of the year. School is featured prominently and life-changing relationships happen through the learning process. In April, network and cash in. September brings very successful business arrangements.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Humans consider living in the moment to be an art. Dogs find it to be a way of life. Today you'll be better off not thinking much about it, and simply riffing off of the energies around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Create accountability, collect data and set up an organized system for doing so. After all, life is better with systems. You're already following many of them, although unconsciously, to good effect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People study to learn what you already know instinctively. You're too close to understand your own talent, but when you act naturally it will lead to outstanding results today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will be happiest in relationships that offer you challenges. You'll work for someone's attention, which makes that person all the more attractive (and attracted) to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Freud noticed that guilt and remorse are often confused, the former stemming from aggressive wishes, the latter a form of self-punishment for the wish fulfilled. As far as today goes, both emotions are useless.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There's someone out there who would love to double your joy and divide your grief. Perhaps this person is already in your world, only you haven't yet shared enough to know how well you fit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It would be nice to be left in your little corner of the world to do your thing, but life won't let you. Getting along with difficult people will be the difference between success and failure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There will be moments of feeling lost. Love is the magic that will keep you moving toward "found" status. Connect with that kindred spirit who pushes you forward, forward, ever forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Small amounts of "better" count. In fact, maybe those are the best amounts of all, because they're not too hard to create and they add up quickly. Before you know it, you're big-time better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're versed in more than one language, if you count cultures as languages. You understand people of different generations. You make an effort to learn about different worldviews. You'll act as a translator today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What if you took away the operational strata? If all of the people were equal status, all the ideas equally up for investigation, all of the reality open to your interpretation: What then?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): One changed habit will be all it takes to alter your reality. What do you grumble about most often? Give it up for the next three days and your life will change, incrementally at first, and then remarkably.

MovieStyle on 12/30/2016