Hunt continues for 2 in heist

Authorities continue to investigate the Dec. 23 robbery of a Centerton bank, an FBI official said Thursday.

Police are searching for two men in the Benton County robbery, according to a Centerton Police Department news release.

"We are following up on some leads, but there is no update at this time," said Deb Green, public affairs specialist with the FBI office in Little Rock. Green said the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

An armed robbery was reported at 10:48 a.m. Dec. 23 at First National Bank at 350 E. Centerton Blvd., according to Centerton police. Officials wouldn't say how much money was taken.

The robbers are described as black men. One wore a forest-green hooded sweatshirt and the other wore a light-gray hooded sweatshirt, police said. One of the robbers wore light denim jeans, and the other wore dark denim jeans with large bleach spots, according to police.

