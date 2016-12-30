• James Greene of Waldport, Ore., found guilty of drunken driving when he struck the side of a moving pickup in his motorized wheelchair in 2012, had the conviction reversed when a state appeals court ruled that drunken-driving laws don't apply to wheelchair users, who should be considered pedestrians when in a crosswalk.

• Eric Ball, an Arlington, Texas, police officer working off-duty at a movie theater, let a teenager choose to do 200 pushups rather than get a citation for possession of marijuana after catching the boy smoking it outside the theater.

• Robert Jarvis, 65, of Akron, Ohio, a retired teacher who worked as a disc jockey at a bar, will serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter for fatally punching a man who had complained the music was too loud.

• Sara Dayley, spokesman for the West County, Mo., EMS and Fire Department, said a doula, a person trained to help during childbirth, safely delivered a baby during rush hour along Interstate 64 in suburban St. Louis.

• James Cole, a juvenile-court administrator in Montgomery County, Ohio, ordered home electronic monitoring for two 10-year-old boys and an 11-year-old boy charged with setting fire to a Dayton Dollar Tree store on Christmas Eve, ruling they are too young to be jailed pending a hearing.

• Curtis Bostic, 55, of Charleston County, S.C., arrested near Jackson, Ky., on a charge of felony unlawful taking of livestock, denied the allegation, telling reporters he was in the Appalachian foothills on a "humanitarian horse-rescue effort" but didn't give details.

• Noah Forman, a New York City Uber driver, posted on social media a video of him going through 240 green traffic lights in a 27-minute trip that started about 3:30 a.m. in Harlem and ended on the Lower East Side when he finally had to stop for a red light.

• Isaac Infante, 23, faces two murder counts in the deaths of his former high school teacher and their 4-year-old son after reportedly telling New York City police he became angry that Felicia Barahona, 36, was dressing the boy in girl's clothing.

• Brian Ratliff, a biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Game, said 41 elk died on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir when they fell through the ice as the herd tried to cross the frozen reservoir.

