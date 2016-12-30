Iraqi forces advance in Mosul after lull

MOSUL, Iraq -- Iraqi troops backed by the U.S.-led coalition's airstrikes and artillery pushed deeper into eastern Mosul on Thursday in a multipronged assault after a two-week lull.

Special forces pushed into the Karama and Quds neighborhoods, while army troops and federal police advanced into the nearby Intisar, Salam and Sumor neighborhoods.

Stiff resistance by militants with the Islamic State extremist group, as well as concerns about civilians trapped inside their houses and bad weather, have slowed advances in the more than 2-month-old offensive to recapture Iraq's second-largest city, the extremist group's last urban bastion in the country. It is the biggest Iraqi military operation since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

"We are advancing very slowly to preserve the life of the civilians," said Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi, commander of Iraq's special forces in eastern Mosul, adding that his forces had destroyed two car bombs Thursday.

A statement by the U.S.-led coalition said Thursday's offensive opened two new fronts in eastern Mosul, increasing pressure on the militants' "dwindling ability to generate forces, move fighters or resupply."

It said that, at the request of the Iraqi government, coalition warplanes had "re-struck" two bridges over the Tigris River in Mosul on Tuesday, and a day earlier "disabled" the last bridge crossing in the city.

"The strikes were conducted to reduce enemy freedom of movement, and to further disrupt ISIL's ability to reinforce, resupply, or use vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices in East Mosul," said the statement, using an alternative acronym for the Islamic State.

Another coalition statement said an airstrike Thursday that targeted a van used by Islamic State fighters in Mosul was later determined to have been at a hospital's parking lot, "resulting in possible civilian casualties."

The coalition, it added, "takes all allegations of civilian casualties seriously and this incident will be fully investigated and the findings released in a timely and transparent manner." It was not immediately known how many, if any, were hurt by the airstrike.

Coalition airstrikes have been crucial in the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq, but a report released earlier this month by Airwars, a London project that tracks the coalition's airstrikes, criticized the coalition's lack of transparency when assessing civilian casualties.

While U.S. officials have acknowledged that 173 civilians have died in coalition airstrikes since the beginning of the campaign against the Islamic State in the summer of 2014, the Airwars group said the number of civilian casualties is much greater, putting it at at least 1,500.

Al-Saadi said his forces have been bolstered by reinforcements and were within 2 miles of the Tigris River, which slices the city in half.

The special forces, officially known as the Counter Terrorism Service, have done most of the fighting, pushing in from the east. But regular army troops on the city's southeast and northern edges, as well as militarized federal police farther west, have not moved in weeks, unable to penetrate the city.

The Iraqi government does not release casualty figures and has restricted access to the front lines for journalists in recent weeks, but attrition rates have been high, according to soldiers and commanders.

The Islamic State captured Mosul in the summer of 2014, when it swept across much of northern and central Iraq, and the group's leader declared the establishment of its self-styled caliphate from the pulpit of a Mosul mosque. Mosul is the group's last remaining major urban stronghold in Iraq, though it still controls other towns and villages.

The city is still home to about 1 million people. Some 120,000 have fled since the operation began Oct. 17, according to the United Nations.

Before the operation for Mosul began, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he expected the city to be retaken by the end of the year, but so far only about a quarter of the city is back under government control. After two months of fighting and heavy casualties, the Iraqi government paused the campaign earlier this month to give its forces a chance to regroup.

Adjusting his predictions, al-Abadi said this week that security forces will need three more months to defeat Islamic State militants in the country.

Meanwhile on Thursday, attacks in and around Baghdad killed at least 13 people and wounded 35 others, police said. The deadliest attack took place in the capital's southwestern neighborhood of Maalif when an explosives-laden vest was detonated near an outdoor market, killing seven and wounding 12, police added.

Medical officials confirmed the casualty figures.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

Information for this article was contributed by Hamza Hendawi and Murtada Faraj of The Associated Press; and by Mustafa Salim, Loveday Morris and Paul Schemm of The Washington Post.

