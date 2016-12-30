Jeremy Sprinkle apologizes for shoplifting in statement

— Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle apologized for attempting to shoplift from a Belk store while on a Belk Bowl players outing in a statement released Friday night.

Sprinkle was suspended for the Razorbacks' 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech after being cited for shoplifting when he was caught attempting to steal $259.59 worth of merchandise Tuesday night when the players visited the store to use their $450 Belk gift card, the bowl game gift for both teams which came with a 20 percent managers discount.

“To my family, friends, teammates, coaching staff, colleagues, the University of Arkansas, Razorback nation, the Belk Bowl, and, most of all, the young children that look up to me, I am truly sorry for this unfortunate and completely avoidable occurrence," Sprinkle said in the statement released by the university. "I have embarrassed myself, my team, and my parents, who raised me to be an upstanding man of high moral character. In looking back at the events, I realize I have the sole power and control to avoid negative situations such as these.

"As with any setback, I will use it as an opportunity to learn from my mistakes and be a better person going forward. With this being my last collegiate football game, this was a difficult lesson, but I understand and accept personal responsibility for my shortcomings.

"Over the next few weeks and months, I will reflect on not only my poor decision, but also my accomplishments during my career. I will learn from this and be a better man because of it.”

Sprinkle caught 33 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns as a senior and ended his Razorback career with 71 catches for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.