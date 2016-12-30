Judge denies request to delay hearing in S.C. church slayings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A federal judge quickly denied a request to delay a competency hearing for the white man facing a possible death sentence in the killing of nine black parishioners at a Charleston church.

Federal Judge Richard Gergel on Thursday ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Dylann Roof to take place this weekend and a hearing for Monday. In response, attorneys acting as his standby counsel asked for a delay, suggesting one week. Gergel said no.

In court documents filed later Thursday, the attorneys said they recognize the delay request could be viewed "as a 'tactic.' It is not."

They argue the quick turn-around, over a holiday weekend, is "unreasonable and risks the reliability" of the competency hearing and the sentence.

The documents also reveal why the attorneys sought another exam. Their original request, which again questioned Roof's mental state, was sealed.

Roof wants to represent himself in the penalty phase of the trial, which the attorneys' request would have delayed. Gergel's denial means it's still set to begin Tuesday before the same jurors who convicted Roof of 33 counts, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion.

Roof, a white supremacist who said he wanted to start a race war, opened fire at historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston in June 2015, killing nine people. The emotional testimony earlier this month included two of the three survivors. The massacre occurred after Roof sat with his victims for almost an hour during Bible study.