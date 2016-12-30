Monk, Briscoe carry Kentucky

TOP 25/SEC MEN

OXFORD, Miss. -- Any concerns whether No. 8 Kentucky could bounce back from a tough road loss to an archrival were eliminated Thursday night in less than five minutes.

Malik Monk scored 34 points, Isaiah Briscoe had a triple-double and the Wildcats used an early surge to roll to a 99-76 victory over Mississippi in the SEC opener for both teams.

The Wildcats (11-2) showed no emotional hangover or playing rust after losing at No. 6 Louisville eight days ago.

"That first half is as good as we've played in a long time around here," said Kentucky Coach John Calipari, whose club had a 13-0 run to build a 21-7 lead with 15:16 left in the first half. "It was a good road win against a good basketball team."

Briscoe added 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, who led 60-41 at halftime and were never seriously threatened. Edrice Adebayo added 25 points, primarily on the strength of seven dunks.

Monk finished 11 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 7 from three-point range, and added six rebounds and three steals. Adebayo was 12 of 19 from the field and blocked three shots.

"They spread the court on us early and that's tough with our guards and the alley-oops to Bam (Adebayo)," Briscoe said. "I'm fortunate with my triple-double. I've got teammates that can finish plays."

Sebastian Saiz led the Rebels (9-4) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. DeAndre Burnett added 19 points and Rasheed Brooks had 15.

"They were speeding past us in the open floor, especially in the early going," Mississippi Coach Andy Kennedy said. "Obviously, we did not respond well to it. We learned something tonight that should help us for the rest of the season."

Kentucky shot 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.

In other games involving Top 25/SEC men's teams Thursday, freshman guard Shamorie Ponds scored 26 points, including four free throws in the final 9.1 seconds, and St. John's upset No. 13 Butler 76-73 in the Big East opener for both teams at Carnesecca Arena. The Red Storm (7-7, 1-0), coming off a 33-point victory at Syracuse, stayed close with the Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) and finally took a lead at 72-71 on a free throw by Malik Ellison with 14.1 seconds left. ... Yante Maten scored 31 points and J.J. Frazier scored 27 as Georgia rolled to a 96-84 victory over Auburn in both teams' SEC opener at Auburn Arena. With 7:27 left, Georgia (9-4, 1-0) began a 10-0 run to build an 86-76 lead and pull away. Auburn (10-3, 0-1) shot 56.3 percent from the field in the first half, but Georgia rallied in the second half. ... Lamonte Turner scored 14 points and Detrick Mostella added 13 as Tennessee beat Texas A&M 73-63 in the teams' SEC opener. The Volunteers (8-5) overwhelmed the Aggies (8-4) in points off turnovers (19-6), while creating 16 A&M turnovers to 10 of their own. ... Dazon Ingram finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Alabama in an 83-60 victory over Stetson. The Crimson Tide (6-6) had three dunks in the first five minutes of the second half, including a tip-dunk by Donta Hall and a dunk by Braxton Key. Stetson (6-9) tried to stop the momentum with a timeout at 17:30 after Ingram's dunk made it 46-30. ... Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 25 points, including a career-high five three-pointers, to lead Mississippi State to a 77-54 victory over Missouri-Kansas City. Tyson Carter added 11 points and made 3 three-pointers for Mississippi State (9-3). Kyle Steward had 15 points to lead UMKC (7-8). ... Nathan Moran shot 5-for-10 from three-point range and led all scorers with 22 points to help Lipscomb defeat Missouri 81-76. Jordan Geist led the way for Missouri (5-7). The Bisons (7-9) had a 41-36 halftime lead and led for 31:32. ... Riley LaChance knocked down four three-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points as Vanderbilt defeated LSU 96-89 in the SEC opener for both teams. Vanderbilt (7-6) was 16-of-32 from deep while LSU (8-4) matched the school record with 17 made three-pointers in 28 attempts.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Katie Lou Samuelson scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, and top-ranked Connecticut held off No. 4 Maryland 87-81 for its 87th consecutive victory.

Kia Nurse contributed 19 points and Gabby Williams fought through foul trouble to add 16 for the Huskies (12-0), who tied an NCAA women's record with their 30th consecutive road victory.

After taking a 36-31 lead at halftime, Connecticut opened the second half with a 14-0 run to seemingly take control. Nurse started and ended the spree with three-pointers, and Samuelson chipped in with a four-point play.

The Terrapins (12-1) closed to 75-70 with 3:40 left before a layup by Napheesa Collier blunted the comeback. Then, after Maryland got within six, Saniya Chong drilled a jumper from beyond the arc to make it 84-75 with 48 seconds remaining.

Brionna Jones had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Terrapins. Destiny Slocum scored 23 and Kaila Charles had 18.

In other games involving Top 25 women's teams Thursday, Dominique Wilson scored 18 points to help North Carolina State (11-3) upset No. 2 Notre Dame (12-2) 70-62, snapping the Fighting Irish's 35-game winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. ... Kalani Brown had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 3 Baylor (12-1, 1-0) open Big 12 Conference play with an 87-57 victory over Kansas State (10-3, 0-1). ... Imani Wright and Leticia Romero each scored 19 points, and No. 7 Florida State (13-1, 1-0) pulled away after halftime to beat No. 11 Miami (11-2, 0-1) 81-66 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. ... Tynice Martin scored 21 points and Teana Muldrow added 19 as No. 12 West Virginia (13-0, 1-0) remained unbeaten with an 83-61 victory over TCU (8-4, 0-1) in a Big 12 Conference opener. ... Asia Durr scored a career-high 36 points, including 18 during a 36-point third quarter for No. 8 Louisville (13-2, 1-0 ACC), and Mariya Moore had a triple-double as the eighth-ranked Cardinals rallied past No. 25 Syracuse (9-5, 0-1) 91-76 to open conference play. ... Lexie Brown hit four three-pointers and scored 24 points and No. 15 Duke (12-1) used a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter for a 69-54 victory over No. 17 Kentucky (9-4) for the Blue Devils' eighth consecutive victory. ... Brooke McCarty scored 16 points, Joyner Holmes had a double-double and No. 16 Texas (7-4) opened Big 12 Conference play with a 67-47 victory over Texas Tech (8-4). ... Kristine Anigwe and Penina Davidson each had double-doubles, Courtney Range scored 17 points and No. 21 California (13-0) beat Arizona (9-3) 74-64 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. ... Nancy Walton had career highs of 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks and No. 24 Oklahoma (10-4) won its 12th consecutive Big 12 Conference opener 84-54 over Kansas (6-6).

