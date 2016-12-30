*$30 per month outside of Central Arkansas. More than 600,000 people throughout the state read the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette each month. Subscribe today to see what you've been missing.

Stay InformedKnow more about what's going on in the world, in Arkansas and in your own neighborhood.

Save MoneyThousands of dollars in savings every day with deals from our local advertisers, Arkansas' largest classifieds section and our huge Sunday coupon package.

Be EntertainedFrom movies and arts to sports and things to do on the weekend, you'll never miss out on great events and entertainment.

Available all the timeRead when you want, how you want. Access all of our coverage in print, online, on your smartphone or on your tablet computer with your subscription.

Smart DecisionsReading the newspaper gives you information that helps you make smart decisions for you and your family. Subscribing to the newspaper is an investment in yourself.