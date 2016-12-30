NYC police easing hair rules for Sikhs

NEW YORK — In a nod to the growing number of South Asian Sikhs in New York City, the city Police Department said that it will allow officers who belong to the religion to wear beards and turbans while in uniform — as long as the turbans are blue.

The decision puts the nation’s largest police force among a small group of law enforcement agencies like those of Washington, D.C., and Riverside, Calif., as well as the U.S. Army, that allow members to have facial hair and wear turbans, often as a religious exception.

According to the patrol guide of the New York Police Department, officers are prohibited from having beards and nonuniform headdresses.

While the department has become more diverse, many activists say the policies have hurt the agency’s goal of being more inclusive. And the department agreed to review its beard guidelines after a Muslim officer filed a federal class-action lawsuit in June. That case is pending.

Under the revised policy, Commissioner James O’Neill said Wednesday, officers who are granted a religious accommodation from the department’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office will be allowed to have beards that extend up to one-half inch from the face. The officers also may wear turbans — with a hat shield affixed to it — in place of the traditional police cap.