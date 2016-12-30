Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 30, 2016, 9:50 a.m.

Prosecutor: No charges for Arkansas homeowner who shot 2 men

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:29 a.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The prosecutor in Sebastian County says he won't file charges against a homeowner who shot two men on his property last month.

Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue says the homeowner was justified when he shot and wounded two men after he encountered him inside his garage early Nov. 23.

Shue says the homeowner was "lawfully exercising his rights under Arkansas law" by defending himself and his home.

The Southwest Times Record reports that one of the alleged intruders faces charges of breaking and entering, residential burglary and theft, while criminal charges have not yet been filed against the second man.

