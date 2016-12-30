Razzle, dazzle, Chazelle

Writer-Director Damien Chazelle proved his mettle in 2014, at the helm of the brilliant Whiplash, which took Sundance by storm and ended up earning him an Oscar nomination for his screenplay. In that film, a young jazz drummer (memorably played by Miles Teller) enrolls in a prestigious music school in New York, and is forced to contend with a maniacally demanding teacher (Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons), who pushes his young students to the absolute brink of madness in his quest for musical artistry.

For Chazelle's follow-up film, La La Land, he has chosen to engage with music from a significantly different vantage point: reinvigorating one of classic Hollywood's most famous genres, the venerable musical. Keeping the verve, grace and energy of the form, he has nevertheless updated its kinesthetics -- the majority of the film is in actual dialogue, and the characters are nuanced and three-dimensional -- while embracing the history of the genre, and old Hollywood in general. The result is a colorful, playful phantasmagoria of music, inventive choreography, and truly wrenching emotional drama, all played out on the streets (and highways) of Los Angeles.

The film made the festival circuit in the fall, debuting at Venice, before playing Telluride, and the Toronto International Film Festival (where it won the coveted People's Choice Award), and elsewhere, earning major accolades at every turn. Given his film's positioning in major end-of-the-year awards balloting, one would certainly understand if Chazelle's head were swelled to the size of a weather balloon. When I met the director in a posh hotel in Philadelphia, however, he was anything but arrogant.

Q. I realize this is sort of a ridiculous question, but I've never really liked musicals until I saw this film in Toronto. I know why people liked them, they just never moved me terribly much, but your film got me by the throat and wouldn't let me go. Um, how did you do that?

A. Hearing something like that is extra wonderful and gratifying to hear. It was always the irrational hope that this movie would work for people who didn't love musicals. I guess the reason for that was I feel the musical has become something different since its heyday in the '40s and '50s. Musicals don't have to be these completely removed-from-reality, giant, better-suited-for-Broadway experiences. Some of those I even love, but what I was interested in doing was taking the spectacle that you expect in a musical but making it feel really grounded, making it feel like real life, and trying to tap into something that speaks to everyone in musicals, even people who hate musicals. It's an idea that can speak to everyone: Sometimes words don't suffice to express emotions. Movies have the supposed limitation, compared to novels, of not being able to express interiority and inner feelings as readily because it's all about what's outside; that's part of the limitation of the medium. The musical, if done well, can offer a way of getting inside of people's feelings, inside people's skins. It's as simple as that.

Q. I think a lot of my past rejection had to do with the disingenuous artifice of the form, but this film is incredibly bittersweet.

A. Yeah, for me, too. I'm a dark ... person.

Q. It was also clear you were playing with some of that artifice. Each time Ryan Gosling was pulled into a dance number he started out looking bewildered, as if he, too, had no idea where all these people had suddenly sprung from.

A. In a way, these characters kind of know they're in a musical when they are together. It doesn't mean you wink at it or play it for laughs. There does have to be a certain playfulness, a certain awareness, but it has to do with their romance: When they're together or thinking of each other, the rules of normal life cease to exist. They can bend reality to fit their emotions and fit the music that's in their heads. That's what their romance is about, that's the movie's grammar for how we express love being perfect between them. It also gave us the grammar for how to express when stuff doesn't work out.

Obviously, there are less and less musical numbers as the movie goes on, but not even just that, just this idea of they don't even hear the music anymore. Period. When they are having their argument at the dinner table, once it really goes sour, even the record that he's playing stops. The idea that silence is scary, especially when you're used to scoring your emotions. The silence would be real life intruding in and what they had to balance. A lot of that is intellectual in a way that doesn't logistically apply when we were shooting, but it was in the back of our heads at all times.

Q. Can we talk about that opening song-and-dance number on an L.A. freeway? It seems like it would be a logistical nightmare.

A. Yeah, it was not easy. Each shot is roughly two minutes, and we were on an actual freeway. Luckily, we were able to shut down this freeway ramp fully for a weekend and just go in and try to bang it out in that span of time. It definitely was a pressure cooker situation because we knew we couldn't go back. We knew we were shooting the opening of the movie, it's a musical number and you're trying somehow to convince people who don't like musicals to come on the ride, as we were saying before. At the same time, it was very important to me that the movie be upfront and honest. In a weird way, I wanted the movie to be the most musical-ly it's ever going to be at the beginning, so that almost by contrast everything after that feels natural. You set the grammar. You show this is the farthest we're going to go, and then everything is a variation on that or a more intimate version of that. That was all part of the intention and the hope to set it up.

Q. There was also clearly a lot of work put into the color-scheme of the film, with bright primary colors in the beginning, and darker, more self-reflective shades at the end. It reminded me a lot of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

A. That's one of my favorite movies ever. The colors, that was certainly something I was looking at. We were looking at all the old MGM movies. Basically, any of the movies in those first few decades of color photography on film where it still felt fresh, where it felt like people were like, "Oh, my God! This is this new tool that we can use." You didn't use it on every movie, color wasn't the default until you really get into the '60s. Whereas now, color is the default and black-and-white is your crazy. I looked back at the era when color was the thing you had to justify when you were doing a movie, which is why musicals or big epics tended to be the ones in color. It was this idea of being excited about how you can use color to express emotion. Just excited about color, period. Having the colors kind of vibrate. It's part of why we shot it on film because film capture colors, still, in a different way than digital does. It was behind the thinking on everything when it came to costumes, production design, and all that good stuff.

Q. As far as the casting goes, did it help to cast two leads -- Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling -- who had already done work in a romance film before [2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love]?

A. Their names had been floating around in my head when I was first writing the script in 2010, but it never seemed realistic that I would get them. It finally wound up in their laps, kind of independently in a way, and the planets aligned. It wasn't just knowing that they already had this built-in chemistry, but also that they have this timelessness to them. They felt like they could exist in both the old and the new. They could have an old Hollywood feeling to them but make the movie feel contemporary. They're just such good actors. It was really important to me that it be people who were skilled enough that they could actually ground and tonally balance this movie that otherwise could have floated off in the air or felt schizophrenic or something. You have to have people who are so dialed in that they can find that through-line; that applied to them and also applied to everyone in the cast: J.K., John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt. Everyone no matter how big or small the part had to be plugged into a certain kind of grounded style of acting that would counterpoint the bigness of some of the numbers.

Q. What was the process working with Justin Hurwitz, the film's composer?

A. He and I were in college together. The whole idea of this movie was born between us sharing a love for certain musicals. Right at the outset, before I was even writing the script, he was coming up with melody ideas based on the basic story line and idea. As I was writing scenes, he would write songs to accompany those. A lot of the score, even between the songs, was written before shooting. We'd play it on set and inform everyone with that feeling. Then in editing, I was sitting with the editor in one room and he was next to us the entire time during the whole nine months of editing. It was never an afterthought. Music was as part of the beginning of the movie as the first story ideas, or even earlier. It made it very easy to have that shorthand. I love him. We're like two sides of the same brain a little bit, especially when it comes to this stuff.

MovieStyle on 12/30/2016