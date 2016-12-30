Robber pistol-whips victims at Little Rock auto parts store, police say

A pair of assailants robbed a Little Rock auto parts store Thursday night, pistol-whipping two of the six victims in the process, police said.

According to a Little Rock police report, the victims — two 17-year-olds, three 19-year-olds and one 26-year-old — told police they were inside the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 7523 Baseline Road when the robbers entered the store a little before 8:40 p.m. They ran into the store from the east.

The victims at first thought the robbery was a joke, but the robbers ordered them onto the ground behind the store’s counter, the report states. They told police one of the suspects pistol-whipped two of them — the 26-year-old and one of the 17-year-olds — and kicked a third victim in the shoulder.

The assailants, one described as violent and the other as “shaky and timid,” had the victims take an undisclosed amount of money from the safe and put it in an orange backpack, the report said.

Both suspects were wearing gloves and smelled of marijuana, according to police. They each wore all-black clothing and fled east.

The 17-year-old who was pistol-whipped was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for treatment. The other victims were treated by emergency personnel at the scene.