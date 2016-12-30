Sad-sack second half

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen went into halftime on pace to surpass Dak Prescott's Belk Bowl record of 380 passing yards

Allen, a junior from Fayetteville, had 215 first-half passing yards against Virginia Tech while completing 13 of 16 passes for 2 touchdowns without an interception.

And the Razorbacks led 24-0.

Everything changed for Allen in the second half and his struggles mirrored that of the Razorbacks as Virginia Tech rallied to beat Arkansas 35-24.

Allen completed 5 of 15 passes for 63 yards with 3 interceptions in the second half. He finished with 278 passing yards.

"The offense just put the defense in bad places, gave them short fields, turned the ball over," Allen said of the second half turnaround. "We had opportunities to go up 31-7."

Arkansas led 24-7 when Allen connected with Drew Morgan for a 74-yard gain that looked to set up the Razorbacks at the Virginia Tech 1.

But Morgan fumbled the ball trying to stretch it over the goal line. The ball went out the end zone and would have been a touchback with the Hokies getting possession, but Virginia Tech was called for a penalty.

The Razorbacks kept the ball at their 40, but didn't come close to scoring again the rest of the game.

"It might have been a different ballgame there, but then we turned the ball over and do it again," Allen said. "It's a learning moment for me, for our team and for the guys coming back.

"I just know this won't define me or the guys in that huddle that I'll be with next year."

Allen was sacked six times in the second half after not being sacked once in the first half, but he said he didn't get rattled.

"I think our guys picked it up pretty well," Allen said of the Hokies' pass rush. "The second half, we kind of got behind the sticks and had long third downs, had to try to make a play.

"We hurt ourselves by getting behind the chains."

Arkansas finished 2 of 14 on third-down conversions, including 2 of 9 in the second half, far below their season average of 42.0 percent.

Allen said it wasn't the case of the Hokies doing things defensively the Razorbacks hadn't prepared for during bowl practices.

"Everything we saw on film is what they did," he said. "I thought in the first half we came out and executed at a very high level and were very efficient.

"Second half, we just didn't have that. That's what happens if you don't come out."

Arkansas had four turnovers in the second half -- including Morgan's fumble on the first series of the third quarter that Virginia Tech recovered at the Razorbacks 30 -- and the Hokies scored after each takeaway.

Allen's interceptions gave Virginia Tech possession at the Arkansas 44, 5 and 8.

"It was a few plays we wish we could have back of course," Allen said. "I'll look at the film and I'll see it.

"Threw it quick and it hits off a guy's head right into the other guy's arms. It's just the way football goes.

"It might have hit him the other way and just bounced straight down on another day.

"So they were opportunistic on their plays. We've just got to find a way to put out that fire that they created in the second half and come back better."

Allen said it was disappointing to send out the seniors with a bowl loss.

"They've been through it all, especially those fifth-year guys," he said. "It's just one of those things where we had it.

"Up 24-0 in the first half, everything's clicking, feeling good about ourselves and then just tide turned in the second half.

"We couldn't make a play or do something to change the momentum. I think that's going to be the learning moment for myself and those guys coming back, is someone has to step up and be that guy to make that play to get us back right on track."

