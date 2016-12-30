School Board tables decision on meetings suit

FORT SMITH -- The School Board on Thursday delayed a decision on whether to settle a lawsuit and admit it violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act or continue to fight the lawsuit and pay out thousands of dollars for legal fees.

"I feel like this is extortion," School Board President Deanie Mehl said at the end of an hourlong special meeting.

Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen, who filed the lawsuit against the board, called Mehl's statement ridiculous and said his research, the Sebastian County prosecutor and court decisions have determined that board members violated the act.

Four of the six board members at Thursday's special meeting -- Jeannie Cole, Wade Gilkey, Bill Hanesworth and Yvonne Keaton-Martin -- voted to table the discussion for as long as three weeks, until the board's next committee meeting Jan. 18. Acting Superintendent Gordon Floyd said a meeting could be scheduled sooner if he could find a time when all the members could meet.

Mehl and other School Board members contend they did not violate the Freedom of Information Act in an exchange of emails from Oct. 8-13 in which they discussed the slate of board officers for the coming year.

Mehl said the board took no official action on the email discussion until it voted on the slate of officers in public session Oct. 24. The board also added the emails to the meeting record, she said.

Clinging to that position will mean the continuation of the lawsuit McCutchen filed Nov. 22 on behalf of June Bradshaw in Sebastian County Circuit Court. It alleged that the email discussion constituted a public meeting and a violation of the act.

School Board attorney Mitch Llewellyn, responding to a question from the board, said litigating the lawsuit could cost as much as the $70,000 it cost the board to fight another Freedom of Information Act lawsuit McCutchen filed against the board last year.

McCutchen proposed in a Dec. 22 letter to Llewellyn to drop the current email lawsuit if the board would agree to a court order declaring its October email discussion violated the open-meeting requirements of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. He also proposed that board members receive Freedom of Information Act training and that each side pay its own legal expenses.

McCutchen said it would be a "colossal waste of money" if the board decides to continue contesting the lawsuit.

Llewellyn told board members that while he agreed with McCutchen that official School Board business should not be conducted through emails, he does not believe they violated the act because the board took no official action through the emails and appended the emails to the official record.

"If you agree to this, you will have a black mark against you," Llewellyn told the board.

Llewellyn has filed a motion in Circuit Court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Board members wrestled with whether it would be worth it to spend thousands of dollars that could be used to buy classroom computers or pay teachers, even though they pointed out that agreeing to McCutchen's proposed settlement could expose the board to further litigation.

Board member Talicia Richardson said she feared that admitting to violating the act would open the door for McCutchen to resurrect the divisive decision the board made last year to eliminate Southside High School's Rebel mascot and fight song "Dixie" as symbols of racial bias.

McCutchen, a Southside alumnus, led the opposition to the mascot change, which included filing a lawsuit that said the board violated the Freedom of Information Act. The suit alleged that board members did not issue a notice before a June 23, 2015, committee meeting in which they decided to vote on the mascot issue at the next regular board meeting July 27, 2015.

He said Thursday that he had no intention of reviving the mascot issue.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge James Cox ruled in the School Board's favor in the 2015 lawsuit, finding that the board notified the public about the committee meeting but was not required to publish an agenda for it. The lawsuit is on appeal before the Arkansas Supreme Court.

McCutchen became suspicious about the lack of discussion among the board members before they voted on the new officers at the Oct. 24 meeting. He requested the emails through the Freedom of Information Act and then took his suspicions to Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

On Nov. 8, Shue issued a letter to School Board members in which he said the board's email discussion over the board officers was a violation of the Freedom of Information Act. He wrote to the board that the act was meant not only to learn and report the actions of officials but also to learn and report the reasons officials take such actions.

McCutchen said last month that he asked that Shue not prosecute School Board members but that he planned to sue them over the alleged violation.

