Serena finally meets match, to tie the knot

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is getting married.

Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website's co-founder.

Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.

Ohanian wrote on his Facebook page, "She said yes."

Williams, 35, has been dating Ohanian, 33, for over a year.

Her poem:

"I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own "charming"/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes."

Williams won her seventh Wimbledon singles title in July to tie Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles. In September, she passed Roger Federer for most all-time Grand Slam match victories, winning her 308th in the U.S. Open.

No wedding date has been announced.

Big bet

Antonio Brown is in the driver's seat in his car bet with Brandon Marshall, so he's looking for the Jets receiver to turn over the keys.

Marshall felt so confident during the summer that he was going to have a big season, he issued a friendly challenge to the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver on Twitter:

If he had more yards receiving, Brown would give him his Rolls-Royce. If Brown had more, Marshall would give him a Porsche that the Jets had on display outside their facility.

Well, Brown has 1,284 yards receiving, while Marshall has just 788.

On Thursday, Brown reminded Marshall of the wager on Twitter, saying, "you could send me the pink slip, or donate the car to PROJECT375! Glad we're both healthy, mentally and physically!!"

Project 375 is Marshall's foundation, which raises awareness for mental health issues.

Load and lock

After news spread that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was buying personalized shotguns for his offensive line this Christmas, the players were quickly offered another gift: gun locks.

CeaseFirePA, a gun-violence prevention group, said it was sending gun locks to the Eagles players who were receiving the shotguns from Wentz.

The rookie quarterback, who is a hunter, is buying the offensive line Beretta shotguns, each with the player's number engraved on the butt of the gun, according to ESPN.

And now, the players are also getting locks for their firearms.

"Our staff's immediate reaction to the news about Wentz's gifts to his teammates was to ensure that the gifts were used safely and responsibly," Shira Goodman, CeaseFirePA's executive director, said in a statement. She said the organization also was encouraging the players to take a gun safety course and model responsible gun ownership.

"I haven't really held a gun or anything before," offensive guard Isaac Seumalo told ESPN. "But I'm more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he'd teach me how to use it and all that good stuff."

