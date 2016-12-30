NLR man, 61, faces rape, assault counts

A North Little Rock man is accused of raping a woman and then threatening her boyfriend with a machete Thursday morning, authorities said.

Hugh Clifford Law, 61, of North Little Rock was arrested at his residence on Marion Street around 5 a.m. after a woman told investigators that he had sexually assaulted her, according to a police report.

The woman said she and her boyfriend were staying at Law's residence, and that she takes a prescription sleep aid, the report said. After falling asleep, the woman said she woke up without her pants or underwear on and saw Law standing over her, she told police.

She was taken to UAMS Medical Center for medical attention, authorities said.

When confronted by the victim's boyfriend, a police report stated that Law grabbed a machete, swung it at him and then chased him while holding the weapon.

Law faces charges of rape and aggravated assault, records show.

