Police beat
This article was published today at 2:16 a.m. Updated today at 2:16 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
NLR man, 61, faces rape, assault counts
A North Little Rock man is accused of raping a woman and then threatening her boyfriend with a machete Thursday morning, authorities said.
Hugh Clifford Law, 61, of North Little Rock was arrested at his residence on Marion Street around 5 a.m. after a woman told investigators that he had sexually assaulted her, according to a police report.
The woman said she and her boyfriend were staying at Law's residence, and that she takes a prescription sleep aid, the report said. After falling asleep, the woman said she woke up without her pants or underwear on and saw Law standing over her, she told police.
She was taken to UAMS Medical Center for medical attention, authorities said.
When confronted by the victim's boyfriend, a police report stated that Law grabbed a machete, swung it at him and then chased him while holding the weapon.
Law faces charges of rape and aggravated assault, records show.
Metro on 12/30/2016
Print Headline: Police beat
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police beat
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
BOLTAR says... December 30, 2015 at 9:15 a.m.
More opponents of effective gun control do what they do to demonstrate their open-carry talents.
( permalink | suggest removal )
LR1955 says... December 30, 2015 at 10:42 a.m.
The Abortion Pill in Arkansas - Come on hard core far left so called "christians", God has his eye on you, GIVE WOMEN A BREAK !!!!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Packman says... December 30, 2015 at 11:25 a.m.
Hey Trolltar - Did you see where 300,000 opponents of ineffective gun control killed about 200,000 deer this year demonstrating their open-carry talents?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.