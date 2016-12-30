Stardom shifts focus to worldwide allure

In Passengers, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence play two attractive young adults stranded on a deconstructed gyre of a spaceship, contemplating an uncertain fate as they hurtle into intergalactic parts unknown. The drama, interwoven with elements of romance, action and sci-fi fantasy, is inherently speculative, inviting the audience to reflect on everything from commercialized space travel to sexual ethics. But perhaps the most provocative question it raises has to do with the future of stardom itself.

Arguably, Passengers, which Morten Tyldum directed from a script by Jon Spaights, wouldn't have been made without the participation of Pratt and Lawrence, who enjoy pride of place as two of Hollywood's biggest stars, having anchored such enormous commercial hits as Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, The Hunger Games and X-Men movies. In a year when the 10 biggest box-office earners were either animated movies or franchise installments or spinoffs, original movies like Passengers -- which come to the marketplace without the "pre-awareness" of comic books, novels and beloved film classics -- are financed largely on the condition that actors like Pratt and Lawrence will lure their fans into the theater.

Lately, though, that assumption has looked increasingly shaky, especially in the United States, where stars aren't the guaranteed audience bait they used to be. To be sure, there are examples of movie stars who are still able to put rear-ends in seats, as Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks proved this year with The Magnificent Seven and Sully, respectively. Generationally, though, Washington and Hanks -- along with Tom Cruise -- are of the old school, their fans far more likely to show up at their movies than millennials whose idea of stardom encompasses YouTube phenoms, tabloid train wrecks and a president-elect culled from the world of reality TV. Already, Passengers is being seen as something of a litmus test for the drawing power of its young players, especially Lawrence, who commanded a $20 million salary for the $110 million film. Columbia, the parent studio of Passengers, expected it to earn a humble $23 million over the course of its initial weekend, lagging far behind the animated musical Sing and the Star Wars movie Rogue One, which features no big names to speak of, and has already grossed nearly $400 million since opening two weeks ago.

Like Pratt and Lawrence -- and Kristen Stewart, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson before them -- the lead actors of Rogue One will most likely qualify as stars in the movie business, if only because they've now appeared in a huge hit. But true stardom accrues, not by being part of a profit center, but being a profit center oneself. Every year, Forbes magazine publishes a list of Hollywood's most overpaid actors; for the second year in a row, that dubious honor in 2016 went to Johnny Depp, who helped the 2010 fantasy adventure Alice in Wonderland become an enormous success, but whose presence failed to work similar magic to this year's sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass.

At least Depp is in respectable company: Will Smith, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts also made Forbes' unwelcome cut. But that list also points up how the definition of modern stardom has shifted. Forbes dinged Roberts for the "unenviable" box-office take of the thriller Money Monster, in which she co-starred with George Clooney. But although the film only made a piddling $40 million in the United States, it made more than $50 million overseas, bringing its box-office total to $93 million, a modestly respectable figure when compared with the film's relatively small $27 million budget.

Similarly, Depp movies that are often derided as bombs -- such as the much-maligned Alice Through the Looking Glass and 2010's The Tourist -- made gobs of money overseas, their foreign box-office hauls bringing them to just under $300 million each.

One has only to watch a Depp or an Angelina Jolie work a rope line at Cannes to understand that stardom's currency might be tarnished in the United States, but it is far from devalued in foreign markets. Star power has been globalized along with every other business model, attested to by the fact that even with powerful financial and political forces behind it -- not to mention a vast indigenous market -- China's first blockbuster, The Great Wall, could only be made with as bankable a personality as Matt Damon.

In fact, Damon serves as an apt embodiment of how the definition of stardom has shifted in recent years, as actors leverage their success in worldwide hits to make smaller, midrange movies whose biggest marketing push comes during awards season (Damon is a producer of Manchester by the Sea, already an Academy Awards front-runner). One of the most surprising examples of that formula is Benedict Cumberbatch, who has had roles in such massive franchises as The Hobbit, the Star Trek reboots and this year's Marvel spinoff Doctor Strange, and became an unlikely sex symbol after appearing in the BBC series Sherlock. On the strength of that popularity, the micro-budgeted -- and Oscar-nominated -- World War II drama The Imitation Game, in which he starred, earned upward of $200 million. Most of that money was made in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia -- but the movie also over-performed in South Korea, where Cumberbatch has a wide-ranging and devoted female following.

As Passengers made its way to theaters last weekend, the most revealing numbers won't be the film's U.S. box office but its international receipts, which will indicate whether Pratt and Lawrence are inching closer to the mega-global status of a Depp, Jolie or Cruise; early tracking has indicated that they're still more popular stateside than overseas, where stardom now matters most.

The stars of tomorrow have clearly internalized the new geography: Pratt has already agreed to appear in another Jurassic World film, as well as a few one-off productions of original scripts. And, while Lawrence's next few projects are all one-off productions (including a film by art-house auteur Darren Aronofsky), she may deem it imprudent to leave her franchise life entirely behind: While doing publicity for Passengers recently, Lawrence hinted that she might reprise her X-Men character in the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel -- which Pratt, naturally, has already signed on for. Even as its dimensions widen inexorably, the gyre of stardom continues to turn.

