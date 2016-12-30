Super Quiz: Americana

Who played the title role in Cool Hand Luke?

Masters and Johnson were researchers in what field?

For what does the "S" stand in MAS*H?

Translate the name of the Indian people known as the Nez Perce.

What word begins the poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas"?

Herbert Hoover called it "an experiment noble in motive ..."

What was the pen name of William Sydney Porter?

What two words follow "O Captain!" in Walt Whitman's famous poem?