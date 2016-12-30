Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 30, 2016, 2:13 a.m.

Super Quiz: Americana

This article was published today at 1:44 a.m.

  1. Who played the title role in Cool Hand Luke?

  2. Masters and Johnson were researchers in what field?

  3. For what does the "S" stand in MAS*H?

  4. Translate the name of the Indian people known as the Nez Perce.

  5. What word begins the poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas"?

  6. Herbert Hoover called it "an experiment noble in motive ..."

  7. What was the pen name of William Sydney Porter?

  8. What two words follow "O Captain!" in Walt Whitman's famous poem?

  9. Translate the motto on the U.S. dollar bill "novus ordo seclorum."

ANSWERS

  1. Paul Newman

  2. Sexuality

  3. Surgical

  4. Pierced nose

  5. 'Twas

  6. Prohibition

  7. O. Henry

  8. "My Captain!"

  9. "A new order of the ages"

MovieStyle on 12/30/2016

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Americana

