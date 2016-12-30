Home / Entertainment / Movies /
Super Quiz: Americana
This article was published today at 1:44 a.m.
Who played the title role in Cool Hand Luke?
Masters and Johnson were researchers in what field?
For what does the "S" stand in MAS*H?
Translate the name of the Indian people known as the Nez Perce.
What word begins the poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas"?
Herbert Hoover called it "an experiment noble in motive ..."
What was the pen name of William Sydney Porter?
What two words follow "O Captain!" in Walt Whitman's famous poem?
Translate the motto on the U.S. dollar bill "novus ordo seclorum."
ANSWERS
Paul Newman
Sexuality
Surgical
Pierced nose
'Twas
Prohibition
O. Henry
"My Captain!"
"A new order of the ages"
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Americana
