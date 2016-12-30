Texas prisons told to list heat deaths

HOUSTON — A federal judge is ordering state corrections officials to disclose the number of heat-related deaths that have occurred since 1990 in Texas prisons, where less than a third have air conditioning in all housing areas.

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison at a hearing Wednesday in Houston gave the state 30 days to comply, but not before questioning why its lawyers had not provided the information sooner, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The order comes as part of a federal civil-rights lawsuit filed in 2013 that contends at least 13 inmates in Texas prisons have died of heat-related deaths since 2007, including 11 in 2011 when a heat wave produced some of the highest temperatures on record.

“We are not talking about how many widgets were sold out of a given factory,” Ellison said during the hearing. “We are talking about human lives, and I would be very distressed if the answer is the [department] does not even keep count of how many people died of heat-related illness.”

The lawsuit argues that more than 1,400 prison inmates, most of them elderly and disabled, are suffering “cruel and unusual punishment.”

“The well-being of staff and offenders is a top priority for the agency and we remain committed to making sure that both are safe during the extreme heat,” according to a statement by prison spokesman Jason Clark.

There are 109 state prisons in Texas, with 30 that are air-conditioned in all housing areas. Clark said all prison units now have at least some areas that are air-conditioned. The department said a study has determined that just to outfit four prisons with air-conditioning would cost approximately $350 million.