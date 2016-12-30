TODAY’S GAMES

Liberty Bowl

GEORGIA (7-5) VS. TCU (6-6)

SITE Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis

TIME (TV) 11 a.m. (ESPN)

LINE TCU by 3

SERIES Georgia leads 3-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE TCU is trying to avoid just the third losing season in Gary Patterson’s 16 full seasons as coach. The Horned Frogs were 5-6 in 2004 and 4-8 in 2013. TCU also is trying to push its 15-15-1 bowl record above .500. Georgia is seeking to earn a bowl victory for the third consecutive season after winning the Belk Bowl in 2014 and the TaxSlayer Bowl last season.

KEY MATCHUP Georgia running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel vs. TCU run defense. Chubb and Michel have combined for 1,741 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season, but Georgia actually ranked just ninth in the SEC in rushing offense. Chubb and Michel have both indicated they plan to return to school next year, and they could carry some momentum into the offseason by running wild against a TCU defense allowing 4.1 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia QB Jacob Eason. This true freshman took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback in the second game of the season and has thrown for 2,266 yards with 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. A big performance in the Liberty Bowl could give Eason momentum as he gets ready for his sophomore season.

TCU LB Travin Howard. He underwent an emergency appendectomy in fall camp and still managed to post a Big 12-leading 125 tackles. His ability to slow down Georgia’s Chubb and Michel could go a long way toward determining the outcome of this game.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU has won eight of its past 10 bowl games and owns a 9-5 bowl record under Patterson. … Georgia is playing in a bowl for the 20th consecutive season, which represents the third-longest active streak behind Florida State (35) and Virginia Tech (24). … An SEC team has won the Liberty Bowl each of the past three years. Mississippi State beat Rice in 2013, Texas A&M defeated West Virginia in 2014 and Arkansas knocked off Kansas State last season. … This marks the first time Georgia and TCU have faced each other since 1988.

Sun Bowl

NO. 18 STANFORD (9-3)

VS. NORTH CAROLINA (8-4)

SITE Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas TIME (TV) 1 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Stanford by 2½

SERIES Series tied 1-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE Stanford seeks sixth 10-victory season in past 10 years without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who decided to skip the Cardinal’s school-record eighth consecutive bowl to focus on his NFL career. Coach David Shaw can pass Bill Walsh as leader in bowl victories with fourth. North Carolina trying to end two-year bowl skid, including last year’s loss to Baylor when Tar Heels gave up a bowl-record 645 yards rushing.

KEY MATCHUP Stanford RB Bryce Love vs. UNC’s 113th-ranked defense against the run. With McCaffrey powering the running game, Cardinal ranked 34th in country at 236 yards rushing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Stanford QB Keller Chryst. He took the starting job midseason and improved late in the year. He has nine touchdown passes with two interceptions.

North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky. The junior is considering declaring for the NFL Draft after throwing for 28 touchdowns with 4 interceptions, and completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,468 yards in his first full season as a starter.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ryan Switzer has an ACC-record seven career punt return touchdowns in addition to being UNC’s all-time leading receiver with 239 catches (91 grabs for 1,027 yards this season). … Love rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame, starting in place of the injured McCaffrey. … North Carolina is 2-2 in the Sun Bowl, including a split with Texas in past two appearances (26-10 victory in 1982 and 35-31 loss in 1994). … Stanford is 2-1 in the Sun Bowl, most recently losing to Oklahoma 31-27 in 2009.

Music City Bowl

NEBRASKA (9-3)

VS. NO. 21 TENNESSEE (8-4)

SITE Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn. TIME (TV) 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Tennessee by 6½

SERIES Nebraska leads 2-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE Nebraska can finish off an impressive turnaround in Coach Mike Riley’s second season. Tennessee can salvage a season that started off with such high promise and ease the painful memories of the Volunteers’ last trip to Nashville in a loss to Vanderbilt.

KEY MATCHUP Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett vs. Nebraska’s offensive line. The Cornhuskers have allowed only 11 sacks this season, fewest in the Big Ten and tied for sixth fewest in the nation. Barnett has 12 sacks this season and has tied NFL Hall of Famer Reggie White’s school record with 32 career sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska QB Ryker Fyfe. The fifth-year senior and former walk-on is headed for his second start this season with Tommy Armstrong not practicing early this week with an injured hamstring. Fyfe threw for 220 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 victory over Maryland on Nov. 19, but he broke his left wrist in the third quarter. Fyfe had surgery the next day. He has thrown for 315 yards and 2 touchdowns this season with 1 interception.

Tennessee QB Joshua Dobbs. The senior has a career-best and SEC-high 26 touchdown passes this season. He also has caught a touchdown pass and has nine touchdowns rushing.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska and Tennessee have 105 combined bowl appearances, the most for any 2016 bowl game competitors. … Nebraska is tied with Texas with 53 bowls, trailing only Alabama (63). The Cornhuskers are 26-26 all-time. … Tennessee is making its 52nd bowl appearance, tied with Georgia for fourth-most among FBS programs. The Vols are 27-24 all-time and have won two consecutive. The Vols are looking for their third consecutive bowl victory, which would be first since 1994-96 with Peyton Manning.

Orange Bowl

NO. 6 MICHIGAN (10-2)

VS. NO. 11 FLORIDA STATE (9-3)

SITE Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TIME (TV) 7 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Michigan by 7

SERIES Series tied 1-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE Michigan looks to send its senior-dominated roster out the right way and not end the season on a two-game slide. Florida State is trying for its first bowl victory since capturing the national title at the end of the 2013 season, and what would be a fifth consecutive season of at least 10 victories.

KEY MATCHUP Michigan offensive line vs. Florida State defensive end DeMarcus Walker. Wolverines Coach Jim Harbaugh calls Walker the best player on Florida State’s roster, and given how highly he speaks of some other Seminoles, that’s quite the compliment.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan LB Jabrill Peppers. He does it all, will likely play on both offense and defense, was a Heisman Trophy finalist and was one of the most celebrated players in college football this year. “To me, he’s the epitome of what you think of a football player,” Florida State Coach Jimbo Fisher said of Peppers.

Florida State RB Dalvin Cook. The only surprise would be if this isn’t the junior’s final college game. He grew up in Miami, this game is in nearby Miami Gardens, and Cook’s three years at Florida State have shown he’s usually best when the lights are brightest.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan came into the Sunshine State and beat a traditional power in a bowl game last season, rolling over Florida 41-7 in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

… Here’s a sign of how good Florida State has been the last few years: This game on Dec. 30 is the Seminoles’ earliest bowl date since 2011. Every year since saw FSU play its bowl on Dec. 31 or later. … To show how dominant Michigan’s defense has been, consider that the Wolverines kicked 62 extra points this season and that their opponents kicked 14.

Arizona Bowl

SOUTH ALABAMA (6-6)

VS. AIR FORCE (9-3)

SITE Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz. TIME (TV) 4 p.m. (American Sports Network)

LINE Air Force by 13½

SERIES First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE Air Force’s 32-member senior class is playing for its second 10-victory season in two years. South Alabama is vying for the program’s first bowl victory after losing in the Camellia Bowl two years ago.

KEY MATCHUP South Alabama’s run defense vs. Air Force’s triple-option attack. The Falcons are annually among the nation’s top rushing teams and were again this season, finishing fourth in the FBS with 322.8 per game. South Alabama was 98th nationally at stopping the run, allowing 212.1 per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Alabama TE Gerald Everett. He’ll likely be an NFL Draft pick and was a first-team Sun Belt player each of the past two seasons. Everett led the Jaguars with 49 receptions and 717 yards with 4 touchdowns.

A i r F o r c e R B Jacobi Owens. The senior led a quartet of Falcons players who eclipsed 600 yards rushing this season. Owens finished with 785 yards and three touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Air Force is also good at stopping the run, finishing 15th nationally while allowing 118 yards per game. … South Alabama can set a program record with seven victories. … Air Force has played in a bowl game nine of the past 10 seasons. … South Alabama’s average of 243.7 yards passing per game is on pace to rank second in school history.