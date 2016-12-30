Home /
Trump praises Putin for holding off on retaliatory actions, calls him 'very smart'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:08 p.m.
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for holding off on retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the Obama administration for its alleged interference in the U.S. election.
Trump on Twitter praises Putin's "Great move on delay."
He adds, "I always knew he was very smart!"
Putin on Friday condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia. But he said Moscow would not retaliate by expelling American diplomats.
Trump has been slow to criticize Putin and has questioned U.S. intelligence linking Russia to campaign hacks.
Trump is planning to meet next week with U.S. intelligence officials, but he says it's time for the country to move on.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trump praises Putin for holding off on retaliatory actions, calls him 'very smart'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.