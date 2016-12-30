Turned upside-down 24-point second-half flop worst since WWII

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Arkansas trumped one of the program's worst second-half meltdowns in its regular-season finale by blowing its biggest lead in the modern era in a 35-24 setback to No. 22 Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

The Razorbacks dominated the first half and held a 24-0 lead before falling apart in the second half in front of a crowd of 46,902 at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday.

"We had a 24-0 lead, man, and we p****d it down the pipe," Arkansas receiver Keon Hatcher said.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema was baffled by the breakdown.

"I've never seen anything turn the tide so quickly in all three phases," he said. "I wish I could put my finger on the [issues].

"We made uncharacteristic busts in the second half on offense and defense. The second half has been our melting point."

Arkansas (7-6) lost a 17-point second-half lead at Missouri on Nov. 25. The program's previous worst blown lead since World War II had been 21 points in a 34-31 overtime loss to Louisiana-Monroe in 2012.

"With that first half that we had, it's a shame that we didn't continue it in the second half," Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise said.

Arkansas had its streak of two consecutive bowl victories snapped.

"We had a really good first half and just a horrible second half," linebacker Brooks Ellis said. "We just couldn't overcome the adversity. We've had that happen so many times this year."

The Hokies (10-4) won bowl games in three consecutive years for the first time and posted their first 10-victory season since 2011 by completing the largest comeback in school history.

"Our kids didn't panic," first-year Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente said. "They had to take it one play at a time starting in the second half. I think it's a good reference point in terms of handling adversity."

Bielema said he was disappointed by the second half, apologized to Razorback fans and everyone who made the trip and promised he would "address ... everything from A to Z around the program."

Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans passed for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns and also had 2 rushing touchdowns while running for a game-high 87 yards. Hokies receiver Cam Phillips, who had six receptions for 115 yards, was named Belk Bowl MVP.

The Hokies, a seven-point favorite, sacked Austin Allen six times in the second half and intercepted him three times in Arkansas territory. Senior receiver Drew Morgan had a pair of costly fumbles and was ejected for a flagrant personal foul in the fourth quarter.

Morgan's first fumble, while straining for more yardage at the Arkansas 30 on the third play of the second half, led to a three-play touchdown drive for the Hokies, capped by Evans' 4-yard touchdown run.

His second fumble, which didn't count statistically, was another momentum grabber for the Hokies.

On Arkansas' next offensive snap after the Virginia Tech touchdown, Morgan caught a deep ball from Allen, broke a tackle and ran 74 yards before losing the ball while diving for the goal line. The loose ball rolled out of bounds at the back of the end zone and was determined to be a touchback by the Big 12 officiating crew, which also flagged Virginia Tech for a personal foul at the line of scrimmage.

Instead of having the ball at the Virginia Tech 1, Arkansas had to accept the 15-yard penalty to its own 40. Additionally, there was a question as to whether Morgan's fumble went out of bounds inside the 1 before trickling out of the end zone. Bielema said he did not have a clear response from the press box to use his challenge on the play, and the Razorbacks ended up punting the ball away.

The Razorbacks' turnover train was just getting into gear.

"We had our opportunity to make it 31-7 and didn't capitalize on our opportunity, then turned the ball over again, and we turned the ball over again," Allen said. "It's just kind of one of those things where it snowballs, and we didn't play well in the second half, and that's what happens."

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended prior to the game after his arrest on a shoplifting charge Tuesday night, and Morgan's ejection cost the Hogs a second senior.

"When you act out of character, you get out-of-character results," Bielema said. "That's what we have to teach these guys."

The combined distance of Virginia Tech's first three touchdown drives in the third quarter was 79 yards. The Hokies went ahead for good on Travon McMillian's 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter, then added on to that after safety Terrell Edmunds' interception deep in Arkansas territory.

Allen was in rhythm during the first half, completing 13 of 16 passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Razorbacks capitalized on two Virginia Tech turnovers and multiple errors.

Virginia Tech's rally was rife with help from the Hogs.

With Arkansas ahead 24-7, Allen tried to squeeze a pass into Cheyenne O'Grady, but Anthony Shegog made a diving interception at the Arkansas 44.

Evans found Cam Phillips for a 33-yard pass over the middle to set up Sam Rogers' 3-yard touchdown catch three plays later.

On Arkansas' next offensive snap, Allen threw too hard and behind Austin Cantrell on a short pass. The ball ricocheted off the tight end's shoulder pad and into the hands of Tremaine Edmunds, who returned it 9 yards to the Arkansas 5.

Evans rolled right and hit Chris Cunningham for a 5-yard touchdown on the next snap as the Hokies pulled within 24-21 just 11 minutes into the quarter.

Evans bungled a handoff on the first offensive snap of the game, and Arkansas linebacker Brooks Ellis recovered to set up Cole Hedlund's 38-yard field goal to set the tone for the half.

Allen had a 1-yard touchdown sneak, a 28-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open O'Grady and a 12-yard strike to Hatcher to give the Hogs their 24-0 lead.

