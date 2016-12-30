U.S. air-bag deal reported to be near

The auto-parts maker Takata is nearing a settlement with federal prosecutors over air bags that can explode violently, according to two people briefed on the discussions. The devices have been linked to many deaths and injuries and prompted the largest recall in automotive history.

An agreement could come as early as the next few weeks, and Takata is expected to pay a penalty of up to $1 billion, the people briefed on the discussions said.

One point that remains unresolved is whether there will be a guilty plea to criminal misconduct, either by the company or one of its subsidiaries.

Such a plea would be an escalation of punishments against auto companies for defective products.

Any broad deal between Takata and the Justice Department would end one chapter in a long-running saga that has angered drivers, disrupted the auto industry and driven the company to the brink of bankruptcy. While Takata still faces drawn-out legal battles, including a class-action lawsuit, it no longer would be under the cloud of a government investigation.

Takata's exploding air bags have been linked to at least 11 deaths and more than 180 injuries in the United States.

