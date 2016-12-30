Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice into lake
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Three Michigan firefighters used rope and their wits to rescue a 90-pound retriever that fell through the ice about 100 yards from shore on a western Michigan lake.
Wearing ice rescue gear and tethered together, they carefully walked onto White Lake in Muskegon County's Whitehall and hauled the dog to safety.
White Lake Fire Chief Gregory Holman said the dog was unable to drag itself from the hole in the ice and was in distress when firefighters reached it Wednesday morning.
Holman said his firefighters will do their "best to rescue" a "family pet, like a dog."
The 14-year-old dog was given to an area shelter and its owner was later located. Shelter owner Lana Carson said the dog "kind of wandered off and found itself on the ice."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice into lake
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.