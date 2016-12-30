Virginia Tech 35, Arkansas 24

1st Quarter

ARKANSAS 17, VIRGINIA TECH 0

Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans muffed a handoff on the game’s first play and LB Brooks Ellis won the scrum for the ball at the Tech 26. Kody Walker lost 3 yards on 3rd and 1 and Cole Hedlund came on to make a 38-yard FG. The Hokies converted a third and 8 for 38 yards. Taiwan Johnson had a sack, then JaMichael Winston and Jeremiah Ledbetter combined for another on fourth down from the Arkansas 32. Austin Allen went 4 of 4 for 84 yards on a 90-yard drive capped by his 1-yard QB sneak. Virginia Tech’s Henri Murphy (Dollarway) returned the kickoff 47 yards to the Arkansas 47. Ryan Pulley intercepted a deep Evans throw and returned it 50 yards. Two plays later Cheyenne O’Grady hauled in Allen’s 28-yard throw over the middle for a TD and a 17-0 lead.

2nd Quarter

ARKANSAS 24, VIRGINIA TECH 0

McTelvin Agim stopped Evans on third and 4 to force a Hokies punt, which Keon Hatcher returned 21 yards to the Hogs 46. O’Grady had a 12-yard catch, then Hatcher caught a 29-yarder to the 9. Austin Allen rolled left and hit Hatcher with a 12-yard completion for a TD just inside the pylon after a penalty. Virginia Tech drove to the Arkansas 43 before Ledbetter’s 6-yard TFL. From the 10, Hatcher had a 20-yard catch and Drew Morgan shook a defender for a 36-yard gain before the Hogs bogged down and punted. Evans ran 33 yards to the Arkansas 44, but the Hokies punted. Arkansas punted on fourth-and-1 from its 19 but retained possession because of a holding penalty against Virginia Tech. The Hogs went three and out. A pass interference and 15-yard pass put the Hokies on the Arkansas 30, but Joey Slye missed wide right on a 48-yard FG try.

3rd Quarter

ARKANSAS 24, VIRGINIA TECH 21

Virginia Tech’s Chuck Clark pries the ball loose from Drew Morgan on the third play of the half and the Hokies recovered at the Arkansas 30. Jerod Evans completed two passes to Isaiah Ford for 26 yards, then plowed in from the 4. Austin Allen hit Morgan for a 74-yard gain inside the 1, but Morgan fumbled through the end zone and Arkansas had to accept a 15-yard penalty to retain possession at its 40. The teams traded punts, and the Hogs drove to their 33, then Anthony Shegog made a diving interception at the 44. Cam Phillips caught a 33-yard pass on third down, then Evans found Sam Rogers for a 3-yard score. Allen’s dink pass went off tight end Austin Cantrell’s shoulder pad to Tremaine Edmunds for a 9-yard return to the 5. Chris Cunningham caught a TD on the next play. Arkansas drove to its 44 before two negative plays stalled the drive.

4th Quarter

VIRGINIA TECH 35, ARKANSAS 24

Bucky Hodges and Isaiah Ford had catches of 15 and 10 yards, then Jerod Evans’ 8-yard yard on third and 6 moved the chains to the 39. Travon McMillian broke multiple tackles on a 21-yard burst up the middle, then McMillian finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown to give the Hokies their first lead. A false start penalty and a sack torpedoed Arkansas’ next possession. The Hokies drove to their 49 before having to punt. Austin Allen was flagged for intentional grounding for a 12-yard loss to the 5. After another penalty, Terrell Edmunds intercepted Allen over the middle and the Hokies took over at the 8. Evans kept twice, scoring from the 2. Arkansas moved the ball near midfield before Drew Morgan’s flagrant personal foul and ejection stymied the drive. The Hokies ran the clock out to cap their second-half comeback.