Sheriff's office: Worker dies after accident at Arkansas seasoning plant

A worker at a plant east of Hot Springs died after a workplace accident Tuesday, the Garland County sheriff’s office said.

John Schroeder, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said 27-year-old Mike McKee died after a mixer at Texamerican Seasoning Plant was activated while he was inside the tank.

According a an incident report, McKee and a coworker were cleaning the mixing tank when he dropped a bag of salt into it around 11:20 a.m. The coworker walked down some stairs to close a trapdoor. As he came back up, he saw McKee inside the tank, he’d gone to retrieve the bag, while the mixer was moving.

The coworker pressed the emergency stop button and the mixer halted. McKee was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, but Schroeder didn’t have any details on when and where he later died.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the accident at the plant, which is at 200 Westinghouse Drive.