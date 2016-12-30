Youngsters deliver for the contenders

ATLANTA -- With apologies to senior stars like Alabama's Jonathan Allen and Clemson's Deshaun Watson, none of college football's four remaining contenders for the national title made it this far without some help from the youngsters.

From Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts to Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, they've all gotten help from freshmen who were barely old enough to vote in the latest elections. Those freshmen have played no small part in helping Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Washington make the College Football Playoffs.

And it goes beyond guys just having too much talent to keep them off the field. They've got to have what Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban refers to as competitive maturity.

Ohio State guard Michael Jordan could end up blocking Lawrence. If both teams advance, Alabama right tackle Jonah Williams could have to deal with Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa. Maybe Washington safety Taylor Rapp will meet up with Crimson Tide receiver/defensive back/return man Trevon Diggs -- or backup tailback Josh Jacobs.

None of the other three playoff contenders -- Ohio State, Clemson and Washington -- have relied more heavily on freshmen than Alabama. Hurts is only the most visible example.

Williams has started every game at right tackle, Diggs has replaced an injured Eddie Jackson returning punts and Jacobs has run for 551 yards and four touchdowns.

Enrolling in mid-year helped give Lawrence, Williams, Hurts and Jordan a head start.

At Ohio State, Jordan is only the third freshman to start on Ohio State's offensive line and the first since Orlando Pace in 1994. Bosa, meanwhile, has five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Washington's Rapp leads the team with four interceptions and has 46 tackles.

So much for the theory that it's hardest to crack the starting lineup at the top programs.

"That's the idea that they bring in so much talent that you're probably not going to start," Alabama's Williams said. "I don't want to waltz into a job, I want a challenge. If I can't earn the job, I don't deserve the job."

Sports on 12/30/2016