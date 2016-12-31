A day old, truce in Syria holding

BEIRUT -- A nationwide Syrian cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey held Friday despite minor violations, marking a breakthrough in a conflict that has disregarded high-level peace initiatives for more than five years.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported clashes early Friday between troops and rebels in the central province of Hama and near the capital, Damascus. It said that later in the day a man was killed by sniper fire in eastern suburbs of Damascus, becoming the first fatality since the truce went into effect. The group also reported an aerial attack on the rebel-held Barada Valley near Damascus.

The Syrian army denied reports it was bombarding the Barada Valley region, saying opposition claims aim to show that the army is not abiding by the truce.

Opposition activist Mazen al-Shami, who is based in the Damascus suburb of Douma, said minor clashes nearby left one rebel wounded. Activist Ahmad al-Masalmeh, in the southern Daraa province, said government forces had opened fire on rebel-held areas.

[TIMELINE: Key events in Aleppo since the start of Syria’s uprising ]

Several past attempts at halting the fighting have failed. As with previous agreements, the current cease-fire excludes both the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham group, which fights alongside other rebel factions, and the Islamic State extremist group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the cease-fire will be guaranteed by both Russia and Turkey, and the agreement has been welcomed by Iran. Moscow and Tehran provide crucial military support to Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has long served as a rear base and source of supplies for the rebels.

If it holds, the truce between the Syrian government and the country's mainstream rebel forces will be followed by peace talks next month in Kazakhstan, Putin said in announcing the agreement. He described it, however, as "quite fragile" and requiring "special attention and patience."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the cease-fire a "major achievement" in a tweet Friday. "Let's build on it by tackling the roots of extremist terror," he added.

The text of the agreement has not been made public.

Russia said the deal was signed by seven of Syria's major rebel factions, though none of them immediately confirmed it. A spokesman for Ahrar al-Sham, the largest rebel group, denied that his group had signed the agreement.

The spokesman, Ahmed Qara Ali, said Thursday on Twitter that the group had "reservations" about the agreement. He and other leaders of Ahrar al-Sham did not respond to requests on Friday to clarify the group's position.

Jabhat Fath al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, condemned the agreement. In a statement, it said the cease-fire did not address the presence of Iranian-backed militias or Russian troops in Syria, both of which have been fighting alongside Assad's military.

"The solution is to topple the criminal regime militarily though jihad and patience," said a statement by the militant group distributed Friday through social media. "Any political solution that solidifies the pillars of the regime or reproduces it wastes the sacrifices, betrays the blood and aborts the blessed revolution that is six years old."

U.N. support sought

At United Nations headquarters in New York, Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vitaly Churkin, circulated a draft resolution that would endorse the cease-fire agreement. The Security Council scheduled a vote for this morning.

The resolution also calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country. And it looks forward to a meeting in late January between the Syrian government and opposition in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, "as an important part of the Syrian-led political process facilitated by the United Nations."

The Security Council needs to participate "in this important process," Churkin said.

The draft resolution reiterates "that the only sustainable solution to the current crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic is through an inclusive and Syrian-led political process based on the Geneva communique of June 30, 2012," which was endorsed by the Security Council.

The communique, adopted by key nations, calls for the formation of a transitional government with full executive powers "on the basis of mutual consent" and steps leading to elections.

Churkin told reporters "there is no competition" between the talks in Astana and negotiations that the U.N. special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, hopes to arrange between the government and opposition in Geneva on Feb. 8.

He said de Mistura has been in contact with the Russian government and "indicated his eagerness to help organize the Astana meetings. ... So we expect the United Nations to be fully involved in the preparations of the meetings."

U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien, in an interview, urged the Syrian government to give the green light for the United Nations to deliver aid to thousands in need in the war-ravaged country and ensure aid workers' safety.

He called the cessation of hostilities "extremely welcome" and said "incessant and relentless contacts are going on" with the government, but so far there has been no positive response.

Jan Egeland, special adviser to the U.N. special envoy for Syria, said the U.N. especially wants to get aid to the 15 besieged areas where some 700,000 people live, but it needs security guarantees from all sides "and we're not given them."

"The reports I have from the field is that there is a decrease, a marked decrease in fighting, in bombing, in violence, compared to yesterday. But certainly there's been a number of violations," Egeland said.

"January needs to be really different," he added. "If not, there will be starvation, there will be untold, unnecessary deaths."

assad's triumph

The truce came on the heels of a Russian-Turkish agreement earlier this month to evacuate the last rebels from eastern Aleppo after they were confined to a tiny enclave by a government offensive. The retaking of all of Aleppo marked Assad's greatest victory since the start of the 2011 uprising against his family's four-decade rule.

"The defeat of the terrorists in Aleppo is an important step toward ending the war," Assad said in an interview with TG5, an Italian TV station, adding that the capture of the city does not mean that the war has ended because "terrorists" are still in Syria.

The United States was left out of both agreements, after the failure of previous diplomatic efforts on Syria.

Assad told TG5 "we are more optimistic, with caution," about the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has suggested greater cooperation with Russia against extremist groups.

"We can say part of the optimism could be related to better relation between the United States and Russia," Assad said, speaking in English.

"Mr. Trump, during his campaign, [said] that his priority is fighting terrorism, and we believe that this is the beginning of the solution, if he can implement what he announced," Assad said in the interview, which appeared to have been filmed before the cease-fire was announced.

Asked about the possibility of the United States' participation in the peace process in Kazakhstan, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the process would "be open to everyone."

"I hope that this cease-fire holds and turns into a lasting peace so that the deaths of more innocent people, of civilians and children is halted and 2017 brings calm," Yildirim said.

Churkin said Russia and Turkey have made clear they want other countries to participate in the Astana meetings.

He said Iran definitely will participate "actively" in preparing the Astana meeting and in Russia's view Egypt also can join the preparatory process right now.

Churkin said there are other very important players who are welcome including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar -- and "we do expect the Trump administration after it comes into the White House on Jan. 20 will be an important participant."

The new cease-fire agreement fails to address some issues that have hindered previous peace talks, most importantly the role Assad will play in Syria's future.

Assad's ouster has long been the primary demand of the rebels, and there was little sign that had changed. Residents in some rebel-held areas took advantage of the cease-fire on Friday to hold protests calling for Assad's ouster, according to anti-government activists and videos posted online.

airstrikes kill militants

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency meanwhile quoted the military as saying Russia carried out three airstrikes against Islamic State targets near the northern town of al-Bab, where Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition forces have been battling the extremist group. The strikes indicated that Russia and Turkey may work together to combat the Islamic State once the fighting elsewhere in Syria has been halted.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the U.S.-led coalition forces resumed aerial operations around al-Bab on Thursday, after Turkey complained that it was not getting support from its allies in its fight against the Islamic State there.

The Turkish military statement quoted by Anadolu did not say when the Russian airstrikes took place, but said they killed 12 Islamic State militants.

Separately, 26 Islamic State militants, including some senior commanders, were killed in Turkish airstrikes on al-Bab and the Daglabash region, and some 17 Islamic State targets were destroyed, Anadolu reported.

It said a Turkish soldier was kill in an Islamic State attack on troops south of the al-Azrak area.

It said among those killed was an Islamic State commander known as Abu Hussein al-Tunsi.

Turkey sent troops and tanks into northern Syria in August to help opposition forces clear a border area of Islamic State militants and curb the advances of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, who also are battling the extremist group.

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue and Suzan Fraser, Samira Becirovic, Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press and by Ben Hubbard of The New York Times.

A Section on 12/31/2016