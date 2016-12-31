Basketball Hogs' loss easier to digest

FAYETTEVILLE -- After a dark Thursday for Arkansas athletics, it's definitely darker in football than basketball.

Basketball just commenced its SEC season. While an 81-72 loss to the Florida Gators on Thursday at Walton Arena certainly isn't the desired start, there is ample opportunity to atone with 17 SEC games remaining.

Football is in the books at 7-6.Second-half meltdowns resulted in a 28-24 loss in the regular-season finale at Missouri and 35-24 to the Virgina Tech Hokies in Thursday's Belk Bowl.

Arkansas led Missouri 24-7 at the half and was up 24-0 on Virginia Tech at the half before collapsing.

It bewilders Coach Bret Bielema.

"I've never seen anything turn the tide so quickly in all three phases," Bielema said after the wheels came off his Razorbacks. "I wish I could put my finger on the [issues]."

But he will, Bielema asserts, vowing to address from "A to Z around the program."

Whether it be players or assistant coaches, expect some to ponder whether they still fit the program or Bielema to ponder whether the program still fits them.

He must wonder whether he can count on anyone fitting after the misconduct of two senior stalwarts. Bielema suspended tight end Jeremy Sprinkle after his citation for shoplifting.

Receiver Drew Morgan was ejected during the game for spitting at a Hokie.

A long winter, spring and summer loom before Bielema and whoever accompanies him get game opportunities to fix what ails the Hogs.

It's different with basketball.

Coach Mike Anderson's 11-2 Razorbacks fell to No. 25 Florida, but the defeat was not similar to the football team's.

The basketball Hogs never entirely unraveled, even though Florida controlled the game.

"To our guys' credit, I don't think we panicked," Anderson said.

The Hogs rallied from down nine at half and from as much as down 16 in the second half.

"I thought our guys played hard," Anderson said. "But in this game, especially in conference play, you not only have to play hard you have to play smart, and we didn't.

"I thought we put ourselves in position, and then we had some mental breakdowns like the out-of-bounds play where we foul a guy shooting a three-point shot."

Give Coach Mike White's Gators credit. Especially KeVaughn Allen. The Gators' cool sophomore guard from North Little Rock scored 21 points against his home state's university and most of the 16,000 booing him at Walton.

"KeVaughn did an awesome job for them,"Anderson said.

Arkansas junior-college transfer guard Daryl Macon scored 22. Macon was among five Razorbacks playing their first SEC game.

Anderson said his newbies learned from their first road game when they were waxed at Minnesota. The next time they left Walton Arena, they defeated Texas in Houston.

Now he expects them to learn from the Florida game and prove it Tuesday at Tennessee.

Playing Tuesday beats waiting eight months like Bielema must.

