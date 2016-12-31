Damon Mitchell transferring to Rutgers

— Damon Mitchell is transferring to Rutgers, he announced on his Twitter account Saturday.

Mitchell, who played quarterback, receiver and running back in four seasons at Arkansas, will be allowed to play immediately for the Scarlet Knights as part of the NCAA's graduate transfer exemption. Mitchell graduated from Arkansas earlier this month.

A New Jersey native, Mitchell will reunite with former Arkansas defensive coordinator Chris Ash, who is Rutgers' head coach.

Mitchell played in 27 games over the course of three seasons at Arkansas. He played in 10 games this season, mostly on special teams, and finished with seven rushing attempts for 18 yards.