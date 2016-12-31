High school basketball

GIRLS

HEBER SPRINGS HOOPS

MOUNTAIN VIEW 56, SHERIDAN 47

Kaley Shipman put in 21 points, had 8 assists and grabbed 6 rebounds as Mountain View (11-3) defeated Sheridan in the third-place game. Cheyenne Shelton added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Mountain View.

STAR CITY 42, SHERIDAN 22

Sara-Jane Linsy led the Lady Bulldogs (13-2) with 14 points in a victory over the Lady Jackets in a semifinal game. Anna Wynn added 13 points for Star City, which led 25-10 at the half.

NAPLES HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT

CENT. ARK. CHRISTIAN 80, WESTLAKE (GA.) 70, OT

Christyn Williams scored 37 points and the Lady Mustangs (12-2) overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lady Lions the third-place game in Naples, Fla. Jenna Davis added 22 for CAC.

FAIRVIEW CLASSIC

CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 57, NORTH WEBSTER (LA.) 45

Kynzi Morgan and Mikeya Haygood each scored 11 points as the Lady Cardinals knocked off North Webster, La., in the consolation final. Kaylyn Heard added nine points for Fairview. Artazia Henderson scored 25 points to lead North Webster.

SANDRA MEADOWS CLASSIC

FAYETTEVILLE 69, McEACHERN (GA.) 51

Ashley Breathitt led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points in a championship game victory over McEachern High of Powder Springs, Ga. MVP Lauren Holmes and Kylee Coulter each added 12 for Fayetteville, which became the first non-Texas team to win the tournament multiple times. Fayetteville also won the tournament in 2008. Earlier in the day, Fayetteville defeated host Duncanville 67-60 behind 14 points from Sasha Goforth and 13 from Breathitt. Duncanville came into the game ranked No. 2 in the nation and was the defending tournament champion.

CONWAY 66, INCARNATE WORD (TEXAS) 41

Fut’ra Banks scored 24 points and Savannah Lowe added 16 as the Conway Lady ‘Cats defeated Incarnate Word of San Antonio in the fifth-place game. Conway went 4-1 in the tournament, including a 56-53 victory over Clear Springs (League City, Texas), which is ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, in Friday’s morning game. Lowe scored 14 points and Banks 12 against Clear Springs.

SPA CITY CLASSIC

PULASKI ACADEMY 64, JESSIEVILLE 47

Morgan Wallace and Mattie Hatcher each scored 20 points as the Lady Bruins (12-1) defeated the Lady Lions in the championship game. Kelli Lampo led Jessieville with 28 points.

BOYS

WHATABURGER CLASSIC

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 72 AUSTIN (TEXAS) WESTLAKE 63

Javon Franklin led the way with 20 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocked shots as the Patriots (10-3) defeated the Chaparrals (15-6) in the third-place game of the Whataburger Classic in Fort Worth. Arkansas signee Khalil Garland added 16 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, while Ethan Henderson and C.J. White scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

NEOSHO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

WICHITA LIFE 91, MAUMELLE 63

Wichita Life outscored Maumelle 30-10 in the first quarter on its way to earning a championship trophy. Tournament MVP Isiah Sears, a 6-7 senior forward, led the Fire (14-4) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Tremont Robinson led Maumelle (10-2) with 17 points while senior guard Quan Richardson added 13 and junior guard Patrick Green 12.

WEST MEMPHIS 80, WESLEY CHRISTIAN (KY) 78, OT

The Blue Devils scored the first six points of overtime and went on to claim a third-place victory over the Circuit Riders (18-6). Zachary Byrd, a 6-1 junior guard, scored 24 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor and 12-of-15 shooting from the free-throw line. Junior guard Sidney Stinson added 12 points and Kelsey Hubbard, a junior guard, finished with 10 points. West Memphis (11-1) trailed by as many as 18 points in the third quarter before making its rally. Byrd hit a free throw with 0.3 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 68, DEKANEY (TEXAS) 64, OT

Sophomore guard Collin Moore scored four points in the final 30 seconds of overtime to lift the Charging Wildcats to a victory in the fifth-place game. Sophomore guard Shawn Fudge led North Little Rock (10-4) with 19 points. Senior guard Jarvis Ricks added 15 and Moore finished with 13 points and 9 rebounds.

MORRILTON 66, NEOSHO (MO.) 55

Juwan Moore scored 22 points in leading the Devil Dogs (6-7) over the host Wildcats (7-4) in the 11th-place game. Moore, a 6-1 senior guard, was 8 of 17 from the floor and had 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

COKE CLASSIC

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 64, JACKSONVILLE 52

Tevin Brewer scored 23 points as the Grizzlies (9-4) defeated the Titans in the championship game. MVP Isaiah Joe added 15 points as did DeMichael Whitfield. Tyree Appleby led Jacksonville with 15 points.

POPLAR BLUFF SHOWDOWN

JONESBORO 70, KENWOOD (ILL.) 54

Ben Harvey led the Hurricane with 15 points in a victory over Chicago Kenwood in the championship game in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Harvey, Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills were all named to the all-tournament team. Eaton finished with 14 points, Jonathan Adams with 13 and Sills with 11.

BILL FRYE INVITATIONAL

LAMAR 71, WEST FORK 52

Behind 20 points from senior Christian Beeman, the Warriors (10-2) defeated the Tigers in the semifinals of the Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield. Lamar had four other players score 12 or more points, including 16 from Zederick Lee and 12 each from Albert Boyce, Braydon Grace and Porter Anderson.