HIGHLIGHTS

HURRICANES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

Jay McClement scored the key goal 2:54 into the third period and host Carolina beat Chicago. Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak scored early goals 1:05 apart to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead, and they held on to earn a point in their 11th consecutive home game. They’re 10-0-1 at PNC Arena since Nov. 12. Michal Kempny had a goal and an assist, and Vinnie Hinostroza added a deflected goal 5:49 into the third for the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks, who had their four-game road winning streak snapped. Cam Ward made 27 saves for Carolina while improving to 8-0-1 during the Hurricanes’ home-ice roll. Scott Darling stopped 25 shots for Chicago.

PREDATORS 4, BLUES 0

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg got a goal and an assist, and the visiting Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 4-0. Yannick Weber, Viktor Arvidsson and Colin Wilson also scored, and Saros won his second career road game. The Predators have won three of their four meetings against the Blues this season and snapped a five-game losing streak on the road against St. Louis. Mike Ribeiro had two assists to run his points streak against the Blues to five games. Jake Allen allowed three goals on 14 shots before giving way to Carter Hutton to start the third as the Blues fell to 14-3-4 at home. They entered the game with points in 16 of their last 17 at the Scottrade Center.