• Tan Chengbin, a keeper at a panda conservation center in China's Sichuan province, said the 31-year-old Pan Pan, whose more than 130 descendants account for about a quarter of captive pandas worldwide, died at an age equivalent to about 100 human years.

• David Carnevale of Caldwell, N.J., faces a charge in Pennsylvania of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, accused by state police of leaving a Valium pill as a tip for a server at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem.

• Jon Kramer of Minneapolis, who was searching through his deceased parents' vacation cabin when he came across two library books that were more than four decades overdue, made a donation to the Maryland library to which they belonged for $1,552.30, the accrued late fee at the 1970s-era rate.

• Anthony Hunter, 39, of Trenton, N.J., bit an officer when police tried to arrest him after he smashed a gas station's cash register with an ax and demanded that workers fill a bag with lottery tickets, prosecutors said, adding that this is the third gas-station robbery attempt this month in which Hunter faces charges.

• Trevor Hall, 17, of Perryville, Mo., faces tampering and drunken-driving charges after deputies, responding to a report that a tractor on the highway was dragging a box blade and causing sparks, found Hall sitting next to the tractor, which had been stolen and which he had crashed into a ditch, authorities said.

• Maj. Dwayne Dean with the Goldsboro, N.C., police said investigators are looking for surveillance footage after a local Republican Party office was broken into and a mural of former President Ronald Reagan was defaced.

• Norman Nail, 52, a massage studio owner in New Orleans, was arrested on two counts of sexual battery after two female clients separately reported that he touched them inappropriately during massages, according to court records.

• Colby Cooper, who drew criticism after he had a tree from a public park cut down to serve as a backdrop for President-elect Donald Trump's victory tour stop in Mobile, Ala., resigned as the mayor's chief of staff.

• Rhonda King got a new flock of seven canaries courtesy of the U.S. Postal Service, which paid for the birds and the postage to ship them to King in Grant, Ala., after an earlier shipment reached her mangled and marked with tire tracks, and with all the birds dead.

A Section on 12/31/2016