ISIS loses more turf in Mosul

MOSUL, Iraq -- Iraq's special forces on Friday continued to push back Islamic State militants in the eastern sector of Mosul in intense fighting that forced scores of people to flee their homes.

The fighting in the Quds neighborhood came a day after Iraqi forces broke a two-week lull in fighting to stage a multipronged offensive east of the Tigris River.

The push, aided by airstrikes and artillery from a U.S.-led coalition, is taking place under clear and sunny skies and, if the weather holds, is expected to continue until all forces in the eastern sector reach the Tigris River.

Iraqi government forces launched a large-scale offensive in mid-October to retake Mosul, the last major urban center held by the extremist group in Iraq. The offensive, however, stalled about two months later by the presence of civilians inside Mosul, by stiff Islamic State resistance and by the lack of urban-warfare experience among some Iraqi units.

In the northern sector of Mosul, troops of the 16th Division, bolstered by reinforcements, began their own push, storming the Hadbaa district to dislodge the militants.

The fighting in eastern Mosul forced scores of residents to flee Friday, making their way through dirt berms, debris and government troops' firing positions to find relative security elsewhere in the city. In scenes that have become common since the battle began, adults carried children and the young helped the elderly as they walked to safety while waving white flags.

Ambulances with wailing sirens went from the battlefield to field hospitals elsewhere in the city. Seriously injured civilians were sent to Irbil, capital of the Kurdish region to the east of Mosul.

The United Nations said about 120,000 people have fled Mosul since the offensive began. Most of them are now in displacement camps in the neighboring, self-ruled Kurdish region and in areas south of Mosul. About a million civilians are known to be inside Mosul, preventing the Iraqi military and its allies in the U.S.-led coalition from using overwhelming firepower.

Almost all those fleeing Mosul say they are relieved to see what could be the end of the Sunni extremists' grip. But they also have bad memories of Baghdad's rule.

Mosul's Sunnis long complained that the Shiite-dominated security forces treated them with suspicion and targeted them in indiscriminate crackdowns. They say the government intentionally neglects them, focusing on Shiite areas in the south and leaving Iraq's second-largest city undeveloped and economically stagnant.

Mohammed Ayad said he was detained by troops earlier this month when he sneaked from his home neighborhood, which is under Islamic State control, across the Tigris River into a district recaptured by the military. He intended to buy cigarettes to sell in his neighborhood, where the Islamic State bans smoking.

"They arrested me while sleeping at a friend's house on the east side," he said. "They suspected me when I showed them my ID that says I live on the other side."

He said his interrogators beat him, asking him repeatedly when he had joined the Islamic State. After the troops released him, he went to a camp of displaced people south of Mosul.

Several other Mosul residents at the camp said Federal Police, a Shiite-dominated force, barred them from returning to their homes in recaptured areas. Several Sunnis who fled the recently freed town of Tal Abta, west of Mosul, said they, too, were barred by Shiite militias from returning.

"I feel like a third-class citizen, like an Indian who will now have to live in a reservation," said one bearded Mosul resident who declined to give his name for fear of reprisals. "It is like they jailed us here," he said of the camp.

There have been no reports of major or systematic abuse of Mosul residents by the military or security forces. That's a contrast to other former Islamic State-held areas, where Shiite fighters are accused of pushing out or otherwise abusing Sunnis. The military denies torturing suspects and insists that no one is denied permission to return to his home.

But there is a recognition that Baghdad needs to reach out to Sunnis.

"I really cannot blame them for being apprehensive about the return of government rule," said a top military commander in Mosul, who agreed to discuss the subject in return for anonymity.

"It is their right to feel that way. Before Daesh, there was too much corruption, and the security forces did nothing to help people," he said, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, a Shiite, has been sending reconciliatory messages to Iraq's minority Sunnis, speaking of a country reunited by the fight against the Islamic State. "Societal reconciliation is the appropriate answer to Daesh," he said recently.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/31/2016