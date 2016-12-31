March 13 trial set in farmer's killing

Circuit Judge Melissa Bristow Richardson on Friday set a plea date of March 6 for Allan Curtis Jones, 26, of Arbyrd, Mo., who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a northeast Arkansas farmer.

Richardson also set trial dates of March 13-17 if Jones pleads innocent March 6 or doesn't reach a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Jones first pleaded innocent in District Court and was released on a $150,000 bond. His case was then transferred to Mississippi County Circuit Court. Jones' attorney is James Harris of Blytheville.

Mike Wallace, 55, of Monette in Craighead County was shot and killed during an Oct. 27 dispute over the alleged illegal spraying of dicamba, a herbicide that can damage cotton and soybeans that aren't dicamba tolerant. Jones is the farm manager for a Missouri farmer who Wallace thought was responsible for damage to his crops.

Metro on 12/31/2016