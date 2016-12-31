Mountaineers blast Cowboys on the road in Big 12 opener

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State enjoyed a strong nonconference schedule, using an aggressive defensive style to create turnovers and offensive opportunities. On Friday, the Cowboys got schooled by the template for that style of play.

Daxter Miles Jr. scored 22 points and Jevon Carter had 15 points, 6 assists and 4 steals to lead No. 11 West Virginia to a 92-75 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Nathan Adrian added nine points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (12-1, 1-0), which won its eighth consecutive. Six Mountaineers scored at least nine points.

"I think our pressure, that's what we do, I think it's the key to every game," West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins said. "We give up some easy baskets because we take chances, if we're not turning them over and creating easy baskets for ourselves, then it's going in the wrong direction for us."

Phil Forte scored 18 points, including four three-pointers, to lead Oklahoma State, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Leyton Hammonds had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-3, 0-1).

"We lost to a really, really good basketball team today," said Cowboys Coach Brad Underwood, who was unable to secure his 100th career victory. "They're very good, that was on full display. Their press makes the game ugly, it's never going to be pretty against them. You have to make basketball plays and I didn't think we guarded very well."

With a mark of 99-17, Underwood, who served as an assistant under Huggins at Kansas State in 2006-07, would have tied Kentucky legend Adolph Rupp as the third-fastest NCAA coach to reach that milestone.

Oklahoma State scored the game's first basket and then made just two of its next 11 shots from the field, as West Virginia built up a 19-7 lead in the first 7:35. Oklahoma State managed to pull within 29-23 with 7:16 left in the first half, but for most of the game West Virginia led by 10 or more points.

No. 3 KANSAS 86, TCU 80

FORT WORTH-- Frank Mason III scored 22 points and No. 3 Kansas won its 12th consecutive game and 26th consecutive conference opener, beating TCU (11-2, 0-1) to start Big 12 play.

Senior Landen Lucas had 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0) hold off the Horned Frogs, who led by 10 points in the first half and stayed close after winning 11 of their first 12 under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, a former TCU guard.

NO. 4 BAYLOR 76,OKLAHOMA 50

NORMAN, Okla. -- Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 13 rebounds as undefeated Baylor jumped on Oklahoma early and breezed in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The fourth-ranked Bears (12-0, 1-0) remain one of five unbeaten teams in Division I.

Off to their best start in 16 years, the Bears raced to a 36-17 halftime lead and Oklahoma (6-6, 0-1) got no closer over the final 20 minutes. Baylor expanded the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.

Manu Lecompte added 14 points for Baylor and Jo Lual-Acuil had 12 points and eight rebounds, as Baylor outrebounded the Sooners 46-30.

Christian James had 11 points for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth consecutive.

NO. 21 OREGON 84,NO. 22 SOUTHERN CAL 61

EUGENE, Ore.-- Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 28 points and Dylan Ennis added 21 to lead No. 21 Oregon (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12) over No. 22 Southern California (14-1, 1-1).

Brooks, a preseason All-American, shot 9 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 4 on three-pointers, and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line two nights after his last-second three-pointer knocked off No. 2 UCLA.

The Ducks started the second half on a 21-3 run, featuring 14 points by Ennis, to race to their 11th consecutive victory and extend the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 35 games.

TOP 25 WOMEN

McCall leads Stanford

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Erica McCall had her sixth game of the season scoring at least 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, Karlie Samuelson scored 16 and No. 13 Stanford scored the last six points in its 64-57 victory over No. 18 Arizona State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams on Friday.

McCall made 8 of 9 free throws and finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophie Brunner's layup with 2:13 left in the third quarter gave Arizona State a 42-41 lead, but Samuelson hit a 3 during a 7-0 run to close the quarter. The Sun Devils went more than five minutes without a field goal and Stanford (11-2) led 50-44 with 7:16 remaining. Reili Richardson and Quinn Dornstrauder each converted 3-point plays during a 9-2 spurt that pulled Arizona State within one with 1:19 to go, but McCall and Samuelson combined to make 6 of 7 from the free throw line as ASU missed its last three shots and committed two turnovers.

Brunner had 15 points and nine rebounds and Richardson scored 14 for the Sun Devils (9-3), who had won seven in a row.

Stanford, which scored 19 points off 16 Arizona State turnovers, has won three in a row and nine of its last 10.

In other women's top 25 games Friday, Kelsey Plum scored 44 points, Chantel Osahor had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 9 Washington rolled to a 99-77 Pac-12 victory over Oregon in Eugene, Ore. Heather Corral added a career-high 19 points with five three-pointers for the Huskies (14-1, 2-0), who won their 11th consecutive game since losing at then-No. 1 Notre Dame six weeks ago. ... Jordin Canada had 18 points and seven assists to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 67-56 victory over previously unbeaten Utah (11-1) in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in Los Angeles. Monqiue Billings added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Bruins (10-2), who have won 19 consecutive home games dating back to last season. Kennedy Burke also had 10 points.... Chanette Hicks had 14 points, 7 assists and 5 steals and No. 19 Virginia Tech finished its nonconference season undefeated with an 88-48 victory over Delaware State in Blacksburg, Va. The Hokies (13-0) pulled away with a 20-3 run to lead 35-14 in the second quarter and stretched the margin to 65-25 with a 23-4 run in the third quarter. ... Sadie Edwards and Courtney Jaco combined for 30 points and powered the Southern California women to a 70-54 dismantling of No. 20 Colorado in a Pac-12 opener in Los Angeles. Four Trojans scored 10 or more points -- Edwards, 16, Jaco 14, Minyon Moore 12 and Aliyah Mazyck 11 -- while shooting 47 percent and harassing the Buffaloes into 24 turnovers.... Marie Gulich had career highs of 27 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 22 Oregon State beat Washington State 80-58 in Corvallis, Ore. Gulich made 12 of 15 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Kat Tudor had 11 points and Katie McWilliams scored 10 for Oregon State, which has won seven in a row against the Cougars and nine consecutive overall. ... Maria Jespersen scored a career-best 26 points and had 15 rebounds as No. 23 South Florida pulled away in the third quarter and cruised to a 74-60 victory over Stetson in Tampa, Fla. Jespersen shot 10 of 19 from the floor. Kitija Laksa added 20 points on 8-of-26 shooting for the Bulls (11-1). Tamara Henshaw had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Sports on 12/31/2016