Murray turns Cardinals hat into alley cap

Jon Hamm, the former Mad Men star and well-known fan of the Chicago Cubs' most bitter rival, the St. Louis Cardinals, was in the Wrigley Field seats wearing a St. Louis cap during all the World Series games in Chicago.

It turns out Bill Murray, the comedy movie star who is so famous a Cubs fan that he partied in the clubhouse after the Game 7 victory, wasn't giving Hamm a pass for his cap.

They were among the celebrities who attended postgame parties in Beth Murphy's apartment above the famous Wrigleyville bar she owns, Murphy's Bleachers. And on the night of Game 5, which the Cubs won to stave off elimination and send the series back to Cleveland, Murphy said Hamm's cap got pulled off his head and thrown into an alley.

The culprit? Murray.

"During the World Series, Beth, a devout but forlorn Cubs fan, had been stressed," ESPN's Justin Heckert said. "When the games came to Wrigley, she took the tables out so there was more standing room, and an amalgam of celebrities filled the apartment above the bar after each game. John and Joan Cusack. Eddie Vedder, taking a selfie with her. Bill Murray, who long ago wore a Murphy's hat in his still photograph as a player on Saturday Night Live.

After Game 5, she found Jon Hamm in the alley behind the bar. Hamm had worn a Cardinals cap -- he told Beth that it was his father's -- and Murray yanked it off his head and threw it outside. So, she helped Hamm look for it."

It's a simple fact: If someone wears a St. Louis cap to the first World Series at Wrigley Field in 71 years, they run the risk of said hat getting tossed into an alley by a passionate Chicago Cubs fan.

Gotta be the shoes

A pair of game-worn Stephen Curry shoes sold for $30,101 on eBay on Friday afternoon, a record price paid for shoes of a currently active NBA player.

The shoes, with graffiti style writing that says "Oakland Strong" was worn by the Golden State Warriors guard Dec. 15 in the team's 103-90 victory over the New York Knicks.

Money raised from this pair, and a pair Curry wore before the game while warming up --which sold for $15,100 -- will go to the Oakland Fire Relief Fund. The fund was started after 36 people perished in the fire earlier this month at the Ghostship warehouse, the deadliest fire in the city's history.

The game-worn shoes have the initials of each victim on them and was signed by Curry.

Before the auction concluded, the fund had raised $547,096 toward a $550,000 goal, thanks in part to $50,000 donations each made by the Golden State Warriors, the Oakland A's and the Oakland Raiders.

In 2014, a pair of shoes worn by Kobe Bryant at the 2008 Olympics, and signed by the entire men's team, sold for $37,740, a record shoe sale for an active NBA player at the time. Bryant retired after last season.

Before the Curry sale, the record for a pair of shoes bought of a currently active NBA player was a pair of LeBron James shoes, from 2005, that sold last December for $28,651.

The most previously paid for Curry shoes was a pair of 2014 playoff-used shoes sold last December for $10,780.

The highest price ever paid for a Curry item was a game-used jersey from last year's playoffs, which sold in May for $39,000.

