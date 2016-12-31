LIST: Arkansas New Year’s Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the New Year’s Day holiday Sunday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle Recycling: Monday’s route will run Tuesday.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday’s routes will run Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Regular schedule.

South of the river: Regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be closed Monday. Jacksonville: Offices will be closed Monday. Little Rock Wastewater: Offices will be closed Monday. Little Rock: Offices will be closed Monday. Maumelle: Offices will be closed Monday. North Little Rock: Offices will be closed Monday. Sherwood: Offices will be closed Monday. Wrightsville: Offices will be closed Monday. Pulaski County: Offices will be closed Monday. Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed Monday. State: Offices will be closed Monday. Federal: Offices will be closed Monday. State Capitol: Open regular hours.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed Monday. Routes will not run and drop-off boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Will be closed Sunday and Monday. North Little Rock Laman Library: Will be closed Monday. Clinton Presidential Center: Will close at 3 p.m. Saturday and be closed Sunday.

SCHOOLS

Little Rock: On Christmas break until Tuesday. North Little Rock: On Christmas break until Wednesday. Pulaski County Special: On Christmas break until Tuesday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices will be closed Monday. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run New Year’s Day.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of New Year’s Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.