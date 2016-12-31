No execution-drug seller yet, state says

An Arkansas prison system spokesman said Friday that the state doesn't have a replacement for a lethal injection drug that's set to expire on New Year's Day, the latest obstacle in the state's effort to resume executions after more than 11 years.

Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves confirmed that the state's supply of potassium chloride -- one of three drugs used in lethal injections -- expires Sunday. Graves declined to say whether officials are working to find a replacement.

"Our current supply remains unchanged," Graves said.

Arkansas hasn't put an inmate to death since 2005, and executions are on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a request to weigh in on a ruling upholding the state's death penalty law.

The state Supreme Court in June reversed a lower court's decision against the state's execution secrecy law, which requires the Department of Correction to conceal the maker, seller and other information about the execution drugs. Justices have stayed that ruling while the inmates appeal to the nation's high court.

Death row inmates challenging the law say using the drugs could lead to cruel and unusual punishment and that the state reneged on an earlier pledge to share information about the drugs.

Arkansas has 35 inmates on death row. Gov. Asa Hutchinson set execution dates in 2015 for the eight inmates involved in the lawsuit before the executions were put on hold by the state Supreme Court during the challenge to the secrecy law.

Metro on 12/31/2016