Off the Wire

MMA

Rousey rocked, stopped

Ronda Rousey was stopped 48 seconds into her comeback fight Friday night, losing to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday night in Las Vegas. Rousey (12-2) returned from a 13-month absence and never managed to get her footing against Nunes (14-4), who rocked Rousey with her very first punches. Rousey staggered and stumbled backward while Nunes relentlessly pursued her and landed multiple shots. Referee Herb Dean stopped the bout with Rousey still on her feet, and Rousey briefly protested the stoppage before leaving the cage in her mother's arms. Cody Garbrandt also won the men's bantamweight title in the penultimate bout, battering champion Dominick Cruz to earn a decision in the UFC's traditional end-of-the-year show in its hometown. Rousey couldn't compete in her first fight since losing her belt to Holly Holm 13 months ago in her first career defeat. Rousey took a year away from the sport and apparently did little to heal the holes in her game. Nunes claimed her belt with a violent stoppage of Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in July. Rousey hadn't fought since November 2015, when Holm stopped her with a head kick in one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. Rousey had never lost or been in much trouble before that. Rousey refused to promote this pay-per-view show, leaving Cruz and Nunes to do most of the work. The media blackout will hurt Rousey's cut of the pay-per-view revenue, but it won't affect her guaranteed payday of $3 million, matching Conor McGregor for the biggest disclosed check in UFC history.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No Gophers to be charged

Ten suspended Minnesota football players will not face charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault near campus, prosecutors announced Friday after taking a second look at the case. It's the second time the Hennepin County attorney's office has weighed in on the September incident that triggered suspensions, possible expulsions, talk of a bowl game boycott and questions of whether Coach Tracy Claeys should continue with the Gopher football program. County Attorney Mike Freeman declined to press charges in October, citing a lack of evidence. After reviewing the troubling details of the school's own investigation, Freeman said it didn't add enough information to warrant criminal charges. Lee Hutton, the players' attorney, didn't immediately respond to a phone message or email seeking comment. The school suspended the 10 players after completing its own investigation, the results of which it kept private, citing federal privacy laws. But a local television station published a redacted copy of the 82-page report which quoted the woman as saying she believed 10 to 20 men had sex with her, though she was not certain. She told university investigators she was too traumatized to clearly remember events. Soon after the report was leaked, remaining members of the football roster -- who had vowed to boycott Tuesday's Holiday Bowl unless their teammates were reinstated -- relented, going on to beat Washington State 17-12.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Team has plane scare

Butler's basketball team endured some terrifying moments Thursday night after their plane lost cabin pressure during a flight home from New York and made a rapid descent for an unscheduled landing in Pittsburgh, Bulldogs Coach Chris Holtmann said Friday. The charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday's 76-73 loss to St. John's when its lights went out about 25 minutes into the flight, Holtmann told ESPN. He said the plane became "really cold," oxygen masks dropped down and a flight attendant told the team and staff members to put them on. Holtmann said the plane rapidly went from 35,000 feet to 10,000 feet. During that descent, panicked players were yelling in the back of the plane and staff members were texting their wives, worried they might not see them again. The plane landed in Pittsburgh after midnight and the team spent the night at a hotel. Butler associate athletic director John Dedman said in a statement that the team was returning Friday to Indianapolis by bus because another plane was not immediately available and everyone wanted to return to Indianapolis "in a more timely fashion."

HOCKEY

NHL, Olympics in question

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league lacks a compelling reason to have its players compete in the next Winter Olympics in South Korea. He declined to speculate Friday on what it might take to convince a majority of the NHL's board of governors to sway their opinions. In saying the league is still "searching for that reason," Daly added that a final decision on participating in the 2018 Games has not been made. He said the NHL is still waiting on the International Ice Hockey Federation to present its case while also responding to concerns the league has raised over travel and insurance costs.

Goaltender on waivers

The New York Islanders have placed starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak on waivers. The team announced the move Friday. Any of the NHL's other 29 clubs could claim Halak today. Halak is 6-8-5 with a 3.23 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 20 games this season for the Islanders, who are in last place in the Metropolitan Division. Slovak, 31, counts $4.5 million against the salary cap and has one year left on his contract after this season. The Islanders have three goalies on their roster: Halak, Thomas Greiss and Jean-Francois Berube.

CYCLING

Tour winner Kuebler dies

Ferdy Kuebler, who came back from injury and the interruption of World War II to win the 1950 Tour de France, has died. He was 97. The Swiss won an epic battle with French rider Louison Bobet in the 1950 race, and became world champion the following year. Andre Haefliger, the chief reporter at Swiss magazine Schweizer Illustrierte, said from Kuebler's home in Switzerland on Friday that he could confirm the death on behalf of Kuebler's widow. Kuebler died Thursday.

TENNIS

Federer: Hoping to play ‘2 to 3 more years’

PERTH, Australia — Roger Federer said he hopes to play for at least another two to three years and that his “mindset is for the long term” in assessing his tennis future.

Federer, who has not played since re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee at Wimbledon in July, will make his tournament return in the Jan. 1-7 Hopman Cup team event at Perth, representing Switzerland with Belinda Bencic.

Federer, 35, said Friday he’s not sure of the form he’ll produce upon his return, but that retirement isn’t part of his thought process.

“Only when I get asked do I think of things like this,” said Federer, who has 17 Grand Slam singles titles, the most of any male player.

“I don’t see it like this, that this could be my last Australian trip, even though it might very well be,” he added. “I’m really positive. I took these six months off so I would be playing for hopefully another two to three years, not just another six months or so. So my mindset is for the long term.”

Federer hasn’t won a Grand Slam singles title since Wimbledon in 2012 and, with his injury, has slipped to No. 16 in the world rankings.

“Winning titles is a beautiful feeling; rankings at the moments … completely secondary,” Federer said Friday. “As long as I’m healthy and injury free I think I can really do some damage.”

Federer and Bencic begin play against Britain, represented by Heather Wilson and Dan Evans, on Monday night at Perth Arena.

Defending champions Australia, represented by Daria Gavrilova and Nick Kyrgios, begin play Sunday night against Spain.

Americans Coco Vandeweghe and Jack Sock take on Czech Republic’s Lucie Hradecka and Adam Pavlasek earlier Sunday in the men’s singles, women’s singles and mixed doubles format.

