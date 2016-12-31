Personal Space

Mark L. Pollack

Where I live: Hunters Cove addition, Little Rock

Occupation: Third-party claims administrator

My favorite space is: My workshop addition. The workshop was added to my residence about a year ago in anticipation of my retirement. Like the house, I built it myself.

Why? It's my favorite space because I can be alone with my own thoughts, I can keep my hands and mind busy working on home maintenance, hobbies, renovations to the house, helping out friends who have things that need repairs, and for a sense of accomplishment. The shop is 600 square feet, with a loft. It has an elevator for moving heavy things upstairs that was built by me from scratch. It has a gantry crane to move heavy items (cannon barrel as an example). It is air-conditioned and heated.

One of my current projects is building a 12-pound Civil War mountain howitzer that will be used in Civil War battle re-enactments. The barrel for the cannon was found in Tennessee, the wheels and axle were found in Minnesota. I'm currently building the trail and fitting all the parts on it for the barrel to be installed.

If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: I would have a small bridge crane, more lighting and a better place to put a wall-mounted television.

