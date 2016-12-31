PHOTO: House in Little Rock damaged in fire

A house in Little Rock was damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called about 2 p.m. to 1820 Joyce Court, which is in a neighborhood southwest of University Avenue and Boyle Park Road.

A photo from the scene showed thick smoke coming from the rear of the single-story brick home.

No people were injured in the fire, though one dog was reported to have died, officials on scene said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.