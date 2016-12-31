Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, December 31, 2016, 4:23 p.m.

PHOTO: House in Little Rock damaged in fire

By Stephen B. Thornton

This article was published today at 2:48 p.m.

crews-work-to-extinguish-a-fire-at-a-home-on-joyce-court-saturday-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Joyce Court Saturday in Little Rock.

1820 Joyce Court

A house in Little Rock was damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called about 2 p.m. to 1820 Joyce Court, which is in a neighborhood southwest of University Avenue and Boyle Park Road.

A photo from the scene showed thick smoke coming from the rear of the single-story brick home.

No people were injured in the fire, though one dog was reported to have died, officials on scene said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

