Home /
PHOTO: House in Little Rock damaged in fire
This article was published today at 2:48 p.m.
PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON
1820 Joyce Court
A house in Little Rock was damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon.
Crews were called about 2 p.m. to 1820 Joyce Court, which is in a neighborhood southwest of University Avenue and Boyle Park Road.
A photo from the scene showed thick smoke coming from the rear of the single-story brick home.
No people were injured in the fire, though one dog was reported to have died, officials on scene said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: House in Little Rock damaged in fire
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.