BASKETBALL

Hendrix women roll

The Hendrix College women’s team easily defeated Milwaukee School of Engineering 63-45 in Friday’s first game of the UTD Classic in Richardson, Texas.

The Warriors (5-4) led 13-9 after the first quarter and expanded the lead to 32-19 at halftime. Hendrix shot 52.4 percent from the floor in the second half and led by 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Junior center Sara Dyslin led the Warriors with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while junior forward Heather Prowse added 13 points and junior guard Leah Smith scored 13 off the bench. Holly Denfeld led the Raiders (6-3) with 10 points.

Hendrix will play the University of Chicago at noon today in its final game of the UTD Classic.