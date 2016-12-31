Thomas posts 52 as Celtics hold on

BOSTON -- Isaiah Thomas scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter, setting a club record for points in a period and leading Boston to a 117-114 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Thomas hit six three-pointers and converted a three-point play in the fourth quarter and broke the franchise record of 24 points in a quarter set by Larry Bird in 1983 and matched by Todd Day (Arkansas Razorbacks) in 1995. Thomas also topped his career high of 44 points he scored on Dec. 20, at Memphis.

He entered the fourth period with 23 points and scored the first 11 of the quarter for Boston, which needed Thomas' scoring outburst to hold off the Heat.

Al Horford and Jaylen Brown were the only Boston players other than Thomas to score in the final period until Marcus Smart hit two free throws to seal it with 6 seconds left.

Thomas left between the foul shots and received a standing ovation from Boston fans, who chanted "M-V-P!" throughout his run in the fourth quarter. He was 9 for 13 from the field in the fourth period and made all 13 of his free throws in the game.

Horford had 21 points for the Celtics.

James Johnson scored 22 points for Miami, which has lost four consecutive and seven of eight. Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson added 19 points each for the Heat.

Both teams were coming off losses the night before, but didn't show any fatigue in a tight game Friday.

